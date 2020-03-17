Experience, depth give Wyoming options galore along the offensive line

LARAMIE -- Each offseason usually comes with some degree of attrition in the trenches for college football teams, particularly along the offensive line.

That’s not the case for Wyoming.

The Cowboys are set to return all five starters along the line, and that’s just scratching the surface of UW’s experience up front. Wyoming brings back all 10 offensive linemen from last year's two-deep and heads into the spring with nine that have started multiple games for a unit that’s as deep and seasoned as any in the Mountain West.

Keegan Cryder returns for his third season anchoring the line at center after earning second-team all-Mountain West honors as a sophomore. Cryder, who was an FWAA Freshman All-American two years ago, has started every game the last two seasons. Torrington native Logan Harris, an all-league honorable mention selection, is back at right guard while Zach Watts will likely start the spring as the No. 1 left guard after returning from injury to start the last three games of last season.