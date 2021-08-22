Familiar faces: Handful of Wyoming Cowboys poised for "super" seasons

LARAMIE – They are still students and not eligible for AARP membership.
But by typical college football standards, Wyoming’s “super seniors” are old.
Running back Trey Smith, a seventh-year senior, was a member of Louisville’s 2015 recruiting class. So was Lamar Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner.
“I’m probably the last one from that class still playing (in college) right now,” said Smith, who was a three-star recruit just like Jackson. “I like to tell people I’m from that class. It makes me seem like I was on his level a little bit. It was a crazy time. He was a great teammate, a great quarterback, a great leader. He just showed me so much on how to carry myself and be a productive, efficient football player.”
Wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt was a walk-on addition to the program in 2016. During that redshirt season, a somewhat unknown quarterback named Josh Allen asked the freshman to catch passes from him in the indoor practice facility.
“I was like, ‘OK, yeah, this is sweet.’ I was just learning everything, but Josh Allen, the starting quarterback, wants to warm up a little bit. Perfect,” Eberhardt, a sixth-year senior, recalled. “So we’re warming up in the IPF, and he’s throwing it 80 yards to me. I was just like, ‘How? What? This is ridiculous, right?' Not everyone can do this, there’s no way.”
Jackson was the NFL’s most valuable player in 2019. Allen, entering his fourth season with the Buffalo Bills, just received a six-year, $258 million contract extension.
But Smith and Eberhardt are happy to still be at UW to help lead the offense in 2021. Offensive tackle Logan Harris and safety Esaias Gandy will be playing a fifth season for UW. Defensive end Garrett Crall and safety Braden Smith are sixth-year seniors.
The NCAA froze the eligibility clock in 2020, so this group of elder statesmen decided to come back to finish on a high note after the disappointing 2-4 finish to the season impacted dramatically by the pandemic.
“Personally, it was tough because of some of the injuries I had. Team-wise, it was just as tough for everybody because you really couldn’t have the same type of year we wanted to have,” said Crall, who missed three of UW’s six games. “I kind of just describe it as a nightmare, which it was for most everybody, whether you were in sports or not. We’re glad it’s over.”
The Cowboys, who return 21 starters, are hoping the return of a deep, experienced roster will allow them to contend for the Mountain West Conference championship this fall.
Even the super seniors had to fight for their starting jobs during fall camp with young, quality backups pushing them.
“I’m not going to lie, I kind of feel old around all the younger dudes,” Braden Smith said. “It’s been good. I’m glad that Garrett and all of them stuck around with me. The plays have gotten a lot easier to run because I’ve seen it for so many years now. Whenever there is a trick play or something like that, I can kind of sniff it out a little bit better than most dudes that are more inexperienced.”
The balance between the offense, which struggled with the forward pass last season, and the defense during fall camp was improved.
Having quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Levi Williams healthy was obviously a key factor in the improved competition
The leadership on both sides of the ball also gives head coach Craig Bohl confidence that UW will enjoy a bounce-back season.
“We’re deeper than we’ve been since I’ve been a head coach for a long time,” Bohl said. “The attitude has been good, the guys have been working hard. We have not had a lot of individual actions. Guys are concerned about the team. We’ve got good ability. That’s encouraging. I’m pleased with that.”
Led by the super seniors, the Cowboys should have a dominant running attack, a deep defensive line rotation, a savvy secondary and a perhaps even a serious passing attack.
Trey Smith, who played in 32 games over four seasons at Louisville before arriving at UW in 2019 as a graduate transfer, is in seventh heaven.
“After the first year here, I was not ready to leave yet. Then I got granted another year,” said Smith, who received a medical hardship after an injury limited his first season with the Cowboys to four games. “I was still not ready to leave yet after last year and I got granted a seventh year.
“It’s a blessing. I love it here. I’m glad coach Bohl has kept me on the team.”
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn