Familiar faces: Handful of Wyoming Cowboys poised for "super" seasons

“I’m not going to lie, I kind of feel old around all the younger dudes,” Braden Smith said. “It’s been good. I’m glad that Garrett and all of them stuck around with me. The plays have gotten a lot easier to run because I’ve seen it for so many years now. Whenever there is a trick play or something like that, I can kind of sniff it out a little bit better than most dudes that are more inexperienced.”

The balance between the offense, which struggled with the forward pass last season, and the defense during fall camp was improved.

Having quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Levi Williams healthy was obviously a key factor in the improved competition

The leadership on both sides of the ball also gives head coach Craig Bohl confidence that UW will enjoy a bounce-back season.

“We’re deeper than we’ve been since I’ve been a head coach for a long time,” Bohl said. “The attitude has been good, the guys have been working hard. We have not had a lot of individual actions. Guys are concerned about the team. We’ve got good ability. That’s encouraging. I’m pleased with that.”

Led by the super seniors, the Cowboys should have a dominant running attack, a deep defensive line rotation, a savvy secondary and a perhaps even a serious passing attack.