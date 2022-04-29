Fans can get peek at new-look Wyoming Cowboys during Saturday's spring game

LARAMIE – The public finally gets a peek at the 2022 Pokes.

Following an exasperating 7-6 season and a winter of discontent in which 13 players entered the transfer portal, Wyoming springs forward with the Brown and Gold Game.

The open scrimmage is free and scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

All eyes, including those of head coach Craig Bohl, will be on the quarterbacks.

Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley is the favorite to be the new starter when the Cowboys open the season on Aug. 27 at Illinois.

"I'm excited to see our quarterbacks play," Bohl said after Thursday's practice. "They've made progress."

Hank Gibbs, a former walk-on, has impressed the staff and his teammates this spring. Evan Svoboda, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Snow College transfer, is an intriguing prospect.

Jayden Clemons, the other candidate who will take snaps during Saturday’s showcase, had the advantage of being in offensive coordinator Tim Polasek’s system last year with Gibbs as backups to Sean Chambers and Levi Williams.

Gavin Beerup was moved to wide receiver last week to give the other four signal-callers more reps. Incoming freshman Caden Becker will join the fray this summer.

“I really do think a lot about the quarterbacks being the CEO of our run game,” Polasek said of his ongoing evaluation. “Does he understand what we’re trying to do protection-wise? Because that’s going to allow him to be comfortable. That’s really where my mind will be. And then having a clear understanding of what throws we’re capable of and what throws we’re not.”

Titus Swen will be the featured back in UW’s run-first offense, but the spring game plan for the talented junior will be to mostly watch Dawaiian McNeely, D.Q. James, Jordan Vaughn and the other backup running backs safely from the sideline.

The Pokes, who were second in the Mountain West in rushing behind Air Force but 10th in passing in 2021, will lean on the program’s bread and butter again in the fall as the quarterbacks get up to speed.

“The running back group is crazy. It’s definitely something noticeable,” Svoboda said. “Each and every one of those guys are special, starting with Titus down to Jordan Vaughn. Everybody in the running back room is special. I think it’s great to have them around and also them teaching me because we have to be the CEOs of the offense and the run game.”

Both Chambers (transferred to Montana State) and Williams (transferred to Utah State) leaned heavily on Isaiah Neyor, who led the team with 878 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns before transferring to Texas.

Joshua Cobbs is now the leader in the wide receiver room. Wyatt Wieland is also in the mix for a starting spot after replacing Ayden Eberhardt after the super senior’s season-ending injury at San Jose State.

Alex Brown, Tyrese Grant and Jaylen Sargent are talented targets trying to get on the same page with the quarterbacks. Bohl said Gunner Gentry, who is still recovering from an injury, will be an “X factor” if he is healthy enough to compete in fall camp.

“We’re not clicking like we’re in the middle of the season, but we shouldn’t be,” Wieland said. “We’re in the middle of the spring, we’re making great progress and we’re going to be right where we need to be in the fall.”

Cam Stone and Mississippi State transfer Jakorey Hawkins are expected to be UW’s new starting cornerbacks with the departure of C.J. Coldon (transferred to Oklahoma) and Azizi Hearn (transferred to UCLA). Wisconsin transfer Deron Harrell has been out recently due to a concussion.

Nickel back Keonte Glinton and safeties Miles Williams and Wyett Ekeler have stood out this spring. Starting safety Isaac White will be held out Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

“We’re really close. We have no problem communicating with each other on the field,” Williams said of the secondary, which has to replace three starters from the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. “We hang out off the field, we’re always up at study hall joking around. It’s nothing new. This thing has always been in the woodwork and now we’re showing what we can do.”

The Cowboys’ defense is anchored by nose tackle Cole Godbout, defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole and middle linebacker Easton Gibbs.

Bohl said he will also be paying close attention to how the defensive ends match up up with the revamped offensive line during the spring game.

UW must replace productive super senior Garrett Crall and three other defensive ends that entered the portal. Sabastian Harsh, DeVonne Harris, Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Braden Siders all flashed promise during the 14 practices leading into Saturday.

“It’s a little different when you hear about people leaving and stuff like that,” Harsh said of the decision of veterans Solomon Byrd, Victor Jones and Jaylen Pate to leave the program. “I kind of already knew, but once I got into that first morning workout and kind of looked around, that’s when it really hit me that I had to put in the work in the offseason so that I could be there for my teammates and fill in those roles.”

The Pokes will have a shorter summer than normal with fall camp expected to begin in late July to prepare for the Week 0 game in Big Ten country. UW’s home opener is against Tulsa on Sept. 3 at War Memorial Stadium.

