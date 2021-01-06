 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fans won't be allowed at University of Wyoming home sporting events through at least Jan. 25
View Comments
top story
UW ATHLETICS

Fans won't be allowed at University of Wyoming home sporting events through at least Jan. 25

{{featured_button_text}}
Arena-Auditorium

Wyoming's men's basketball players warm up before their game against Omaha on Dec. 17, 2020, at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Tyler Davis, University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming announced Tuesday that attendance at home sporting events will be prohibited until at least Jan. 25.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The move is an extension of the hold on attendance that had been implemented by the school in December in response to statewide public health orders, which were initially set to expire Friday. The guidelines follow the most recent public health order, which is set to go into effect Saturday, regarding the coronavirus pandemic and gatherings of more than 10 people.

Only a limited number of family members of players and coaches along with essential personnel will be allowed at UW home sporting events until at least Jan. 21.

UW has been working with the Wyoming Department of Health to make determinations about attendance.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News