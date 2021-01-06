Fans won't be allowed at University of Wyoming home sporting events through at least Jan. 25

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming announced Tuesday that attendance at home sporting events will be prohibited until at least Jan. 25.
The move is an extension of the hold on attendance that had been implemented by the school in December in response to statewide public health orders, which were initially set to expire Friday. The guidelines follow the most recent public health order, which is set to go into effect Saturday, regarding the coronavirus pandemic and gatherings of more than 10 people.
Only a limited number of family members of players and coaches along with essential personnel will be allowed at UW home sporting events until at least Jan. 21.
UW has been working with the Wyoming Department of Health to make determinations about attendance.
