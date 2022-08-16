Faster Wyoming Cowboys defense is ready to run this season

LARAMIE – The Pokes' identity on the offensive side of the ball is not going to change.

Wyoming will feature Titus Swen running behind a revamped offensive line that head coach Craig Bohl reports is rounding into shape.

A group of big-bodied tight ends led by Treyton Welch, Jackson Marcotte and Colin O’Brien will assist in run blocking.

The veteran unit, which also includes versatile play-maker Parker Christensen, will also try to help wide receivers Joshua Cobbs, Wyatt Wieland and Gunner Gentry replace some of the production the team lost when Isaiah Neyor transferred to Texas.

Bohl hasn’t officially named a starting quarterback, although it will be an upset if Andrew Peasley isn’t taking the snaps during the Aug. 27 opener at Illinois.

The coaching staff isn't looking for the Utah State transfer to carry the offense. If Peasley can be more efficient in the passing game, like Levi Williams was during UW’s victory over the Aggies last season, the running game can thrive more consistently.

On the other side if the ball, the Pokes will look much different.

UW lost All-American linebacker Chad Muma and standout defensive end Garrett Crall to the NFL and 10 other defensive players entered the transfer portal.

Starting nickelback Keyon Blankenbaker (Texas Tech), starting cornerbacks C.J. Coldon (Oklahoma) and Azizi Hearn (UCLA) and defensive ends Solomon Byrd (USC) and Jaylen Pate (Northwestern) all ended up at Power 5 programs.

So with the Cowboys having completed 80% of their allotted fall camp practices, the question is: What is the 2022 defense's identity?

“We’re going to be a really fast defense this year,” middle linebacker Easton Gibbs said. “We’ve got D-ends that can run and our DT's are really athletic. The linebacker corps can run, everybody can run.

"I think we’re going to pride ourselves on running with speed and really shutting things down that way this year.”

Gibbs is replacing Muma in the heart of the unit after finishing with 90 tackles on the weak side last season.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Gibbs isn’t as big as Logan Wilson or Muma, but defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel expects him to be just as productive.

“Easton can really, really run,” Sawvel said. “So Easton is going to make a lot of plays this year just because of how well he runs. He’s another guy that has had a great offseason. His weight is up, he looks good and he is practicing well.”

Shae Suiaunoa, a 6-3, 232-pound sophomore who was a dynamic running quarterback in high school, will likely be the other starting linebacker. Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo, a touted recruit coming out of high school, is also expected to play.

“A couple of those guys get into that self-fulfilling prophecy a little bit where they see themselves as a two, they practice just like a two, they prepare as a two, they play as a two,” Sawvel said of the competition at the weak-side linebacker position. “I think now (Suiaunoa) sees himself as a one, he has practiced like a one, he has prepared himself in the offseason as a one and he has given himself that chance.”

Nose tackle Cole Godbout and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole are two of the better interior linemen in the Mountain West. At 285 pounds and 283 pounds, respectively, the duo will also use speed to shed the blocks of bigger offensive linemen.

“I’m in really good shape, and same with Cole,” Bertagnole said. “Honestly, our entire defensive tackle group as a whole, our times were constantly getting better over the summer and we were just moving really well. You can see it out on the field how well our guys are moving.”

UW’s new starting right guard, Emmanuel Pregnon, who can throw as much iron around in the weight room as anyone on the team, confirms the fast-twitch moves Godbout and Bertagnole use at the line of scrimmage are difficult to deal with.

“They really shape up my game. You have to be on your game every play, and they’re really going to push you and test you,” the 6-6, 312-pound Pregnon said. “I honestly thank them for that. In games, we’re going to get to a point where, as coach Bohl says, you either spit the bit out or you show your grit, you show your toughness and you win the game. They’re really good interior guys I’m grateful to work with.”

The defensive ends also are being advertised as a fast and furious group led by DeVonne Harris (6-4, 225), Sabastian Harsh (6-3, 237) and Oluwaseyi Omotosho (6-2, 246).

This trio doesn’t have much experience, but Bohl has been bullish on their potential since the spring.

“Our D-ends are all super fast,” Bertagnole said. “I feel like a lot of people aren’t going to be ready for it come the season because they’ve got some skills and they’ve got a whole toolbox of them, too. When we do one-on-one reps at practice, I love watching them and I’m excited to see them get on the field.

“If me and Cole do our thing, occupy those three interior guys and give our edge guys some space, they’ll do some work.”

The search for a reliable fourth defensive end continues after Alabama transfer Keelan Cox suffered a season-ending hip injury last week.

On the back end of the defense, an area Sawvel was displeased with in 2021, the Pokes have more speed and recruiting stars.

Cam Stone, who is in line to start after backing Coldon and Hearn up last season, showed off his wheels with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown at Utah State. During the spring game, Mississippi transfer Jakorey Hawkins was the most impressive player on the field at the other cornerback spot.

Now Wisconsin transfer Deron Harrell also is coming on strong now that he’s healthy.

Keonte Glinton is expected to have a breakout year as the starting nickel with athletic true freshman Malique Singleton emerging as the backup. The rotation at safety will include Isaac White, Miles Williams and Wyett Ekeler.

“We’re going to be better at safety. I like where we’re at there,” Sawvel said. “Cam Stone has come along nicely. Deron is back to what we kind of hoped he would be. He missed last year with hip (problems) and only had eight or nine practices in the spring. He has a great summer and a really good start to camp. You see, ‘Oh, this is why you started at Wisconsin.’

“Between Deron, Jakorey and Cam Stone we’re feeling better about that position.”

Despite all of the attrition over the winter, the Cowboys feel better about the unity on defense, which is focused on getting after opposing quarterbacks, making third-down stops and creating turnovers to make life easier for the offense.

"The thing I like about it right now is we’ve got a lot of people with a lot to prove," Sawvel said. "We also don’t have people that have any other agenda. This is what they want, to go play football every day. That’s really good, and I’m excited about being part of that."