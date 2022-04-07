Fire to play still burns in Ravontae Holt as the Wyoming Cowboys DT attemps latest comeback

LARAMIE – Garrett Crall took a moment to admire one of the faces in the crowd at Wyoming’s pro day last week.

“How about ’Tae?” Crall said. “Man, I probably would have given up.”

Crall was talking about his former defensive line teammate, Ravontae Holt, who decided to return to UW as a super senior after suffering the third torn ACL of his career last season.

What is driving Holt, who is still getting around campus using a crutch and not expected to be healthy until the fall, to continue this painful ride with the Pokes?

“Simply put: The fire is still in me,” Holt said. “This is a game I’ve been playing since I was a child. It’s hard to just quit on it.”

Holt’s UW career started on the fast track.

The 6-foot-4, 294-pound defensive tackle arrived in Laramie in 2017 and played in nine games as a true freshman, finishing the campaign with nine tackles, 1.0 sack and 1.0 tackle for loss.

During the 2018 season, Holt played in all 12 games, finishing with 31 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Then Holt started spending more time in the training room than on the field. He missed the 2019 season with his first injury and suffered his second injury during the second game of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Holt made his way back into the starting lineup last season before tearing his ACL against Fresno State. He finished with 10 tackles, 3.0 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks in six games.

“I got twisted up and it didn’t feel like any of the other times I got hurt,” Holt said. “I thought I was good on the sideline. I felt all right, but something was not right so I got it checked out just in case.

"When I found out it was like, ‘Not again.’”

Holt was playing at a high level as a fifth-year senior. His plan was to finish his career with and compete alongside Crall at the program’s recent pro day attended by 30 NFL teams.

“I can’t believe it, just because I was doing so well,” Holt said. “That was my plan, and I was really close to achieving that. That was the hardest part.”

Unfortunately, recovering from torn ACLs is something Holt is used to doing and he’s not going to rush this third knee rehabilitation.

UW is in good shape on the interior of the defensive line right now with the return of Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole.

“I’m definitely going to take my time with this one and instill what I know into them while I’m not in it,” Holt said.

Holt said he should be healthy enough for “football activities” during fall camp, but it is unlikely he will be ready to play until sometime during the 2022 season.

Craig Bohl is also taking a patient wait-and-see approach to Holt’s latest comeback attempt.

“I know he wants to play again,” UW’s head coach said after Tuesday’s practice. “It’ll be interesting.”

Holt said his father instilled a competitive fire in him as a child that still burns.

“I was raised, even as a kid in Pop Warner, my dad said whatever we do we don’t quit,” Holt said. “So mentally it’s hard for me to quit on anything.”

A total of 13 UW players have entered the transfer portal since the end of the 2021 season, including defensive linemen Solomon Byrd, Victor Jones and Jaylen Pate.

Holt said he’s “just been trying to stay loyal” to the Cowboys instead of looking for a fresh start somewhere else.

But spending six years in Laramie wasn’t exactly the plan when the talented prospect from Sacramento, California, originally signed with UW.

“I feel like I’ve been here for 10 years, honestly,” Holt said with a smile. “Coming out of high school I was trying to explore a different part of the country. I’m from California and I was like, ‘Let’s go to Wyoming and see how it is.’

“So far it has been great, except for all of the things I’ve been through injury-wise. Besides that it has exceeded my expectations.”

Holt is still holding out hope for a Hollywood ending.

That would including regaining his old form for the Pokes again and getting an opportunity to audition for NFL scouts at next year’s pro day.

“I just look at it as everything happens for a reason,” Holt said. “It could be a crazy story at the end of the day.”

