First career start will be personal for Wyoming LB Easton Gibbs

LARAMIE -- Should Easton Gibbs make his first career start this weekend as scheduled, it won’t be one he’ll soon forget.
Wyoming is slated to play its final game of this abbreviated season Saturday against Boise State at War Memorial Stadium, a matchup that means much more to the Cowboys’ young linebacker than a chance to simply end the season on a high note. Gibbs’ mother, Jennifer, attended Boise State.
“It’s definitely going to be an exciting game,” Gibbs said. “Every game is important this year, but it is kind of a family thing. Definitely another chip on the shoulder to go into this game and play just that much harder for sure.”
Having attended Temecula Valley High School in Temecula, California, Gibbs is also familiar with some of the biggest names on Boise State’s roster. Those include sophomore quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who starred just 10 miles up the road from Temecula at Murrieta Valley High. Bachmeier and Gibbs, a redshirt freshman, both graduated from high school in 2019.
“I haven’t really talked to him too much,” Gibbs said. Just kind of taking it in stride as another game. We’ve got a good game plan going into this game, and we’ve just got to stay focused and do our job as a whole defense.”
Part of that job will be trying to slow down a Boise State offense that’s leading the Mountain West in scoring (37.7 points per game), a task Gibbs will be more involved in than usual.
Gibbs finds himself at the top of the depth chart at outside linebacker after Charles Hicks went down with a leg injury in the first quarter of UW’s 17-16 loss to New Mexico last week. Hicks didn’t return to the game, and UW coach Craig Bohl said he won’t play Saturday.
That puts Gibbs in line for his first career start. The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder has gotten most of his reps this season on special teams, but Gibbs said he has a “pretty good grasp” on first-year defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel’s system, which appeared to be the case last week. Gibbs got his most extended snaps on defense in Hicks’ absence, finishing with a career-high 10 tackles against the Lobos.
“You see tremendous speed. He is our fastest linebacker,” linebackers coach Aaron Bohl said. “When you see him on special teams a lot, he’s been a great force. So it’s no surprise that he came in there and played well when he had the opportunity to. He’s a guy that on top of his speed runs so hard to the ball every single snap and is going to be there to make plays.”
The only difference this week is Gibbs will be getting the first defensive snaps of the game alongside middle linebacker Chad Muma assuming Saturday’s game is actually played. UW and Boise State have each had multiple games canceled this season because of coronavirus-related issues, though it’s the Broncos who have been affected most recently. Boise State hasn’t played since beating Hawaii on Nov. 21.
As for who his mom and the rest of his family members will be rooting for, Gibbs said they’ve traded blue and orange for the brown and gold.
“My mom went there, but she’s obviously now a full Cowboy fan,” Gibbs said. “And I think the rest of my family is pretty much the same way. They’ve all kind of transferred over, which is a good thing, I’d say.”
