First career start will be personal for Wyoming LB Easton Gibbs

Gibbs finds himself at the top of the depth chart at outside linebacker after Charles Hicks went down with a leg injury in the first quarter of UW’s 17-16 loss to New Mexico last week. Hicks didn’t return to the game, and UW coach Craig Bohl said he won’t play Saturday.

That puts Gibbs in line for his first career start. The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder has gotten most of his reps this season on special teams, but Gibbs said he has a “pretty good grasp” on first-year defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel’s system, which appeared to be the case last week. Gibbs got his most extended snaps on defense in Hicks’ absence, finishing with a career-high 10 tackles against the Lobos.

“You see tremendous speed. He is our fastest linebacker,” linebackers coach Aaron Bohl said. “When you see him on special teams a lot, he’s been a great force. So it’s no surprise that he came in there and played well when he had the opportunity to. He’s a guy that on top of his speed runs so hard to the ball every single snap and is going to be there to make plays.”