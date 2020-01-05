Five burning questions for Wyoming heading into the offseason

LARAMIE — It’s been less than a week since Wyoming ended 2019 with a convincing 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl for its third eight-win season in the last four years, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

Spring practice will be here in March, so here are five major questions for the Cowboys heading into the offseason.

Who will be the Cowboys’ quarterback?

Sean Chambers began the season as Wyoming’s quarterback. Levi Williams ended it with that designation.

That’s because Chambers went down with a season-ending knee injury after eight games and backup Tyler Vander Waal entered the transfer portal before the bowl game. But could there be a competition between Chambers and Williams going into next season?

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl has said in the past that he’s never demoted a player on the depth chart because of an injury, but Chambers isn’t expected to go through spring practice as he continues his recovery. That means Williams will get all the first-team reps then after a strong finish to his true freshman season.