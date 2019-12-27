Five key moments in Wyoming football's 2019 season

Wyoming shocks the college football world
With arguably the nation’s most coveted graduate transfer behind center, Missouri was a sexy pick to contend for the SEC’s Eastern Division title entering the season. And Wyoming was the heavy underdog.
The Cowboys entered their season opener with Missouri as an 18-point dog and fell behind 14-0 early. But Wyoming churned out 297 rushing yards as QB Sean Chambers (75 yards) and RB Xazavian Valladay (61) each had season-long rushing touchdowns, and Wyoming’s defense forced QB Kelly Bryant into three turnovers.
Two of those came in the second quarter when the Cowboys flipped the momentum by outscoring Missouri 27-3, and Wyoming hung on for its first win over a Power Five opponent under Craig Bohl — one that reverberated throughout the college football world.
Cowboys enter November in contention
Wyoming continued to pile up wins during the first two months of the season, reaching bowl eligibility with its 31-3 win over Nevada on Oct. 26. The Cowboys only had two losses at that point. One was a non-conference setback at Tulsa, and the other was at San Diego State, which was a non-division loss in the Mountain West.
New Mexico was the only Mountain Division team the Cowboys had played heading into November. With games against Boise State, Air Force, Utah State and Colorado State still on the slate and Wyoming trailing the Broncos by just one game atop the division standings, all of the Cowboys’ goals were still within reach entering a crucial month.
Sean Chambers sustains another season-ending injury
The turning point in the Cowboys’ season came just before their November gauntlet started when it was confirmed that QB Sean Chambers would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Chambers suffered the injury late in the first quarter against Nevada when he took a hit at the tail end of a 2-yard touchdown run. Chambers briefly returned in the second quarter and threw a touchdown pass, but it was the last snap Chambers would take all season. The Cowboys’ dual-threat quarterback, who missed the end of last season with a broken leg, accounted for 1,482 yards in eight games this season and is still second among MW quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns (10), but with Chambers out, defenses didn’t have to worry about the threat of the run as much.
Wyoming averaged 15.2 points — nine points below its season average — in dropping three of its last four games.
Gut punch on The Blue
Despite not having Chambers for its trip to Boise State on Nov. 9, Wyoming gave the Broncos all they wanted on the blue turf at Albertsons Stadiums.
Tyler Vander Waal ran for a score and was efficient in the passing game (65.3 completion percentage), and Wyoming held Boise State’s high-powered offense, which also had its backup quarterback, Chase Cord, behind center, to just 285 total yards. The Cowboys also forced two turnovers, the latter of which led to Valladay’s 21-yard touchdown run that put Wyoming up 17-10 late in the third quarter.
Khalil Shakir’s 5-yard touchdown run sent the game to overtime, where Boise State’s Eric Sachse made his field goal. Wyoming’s Cooper Rothe didn’t, bringing a painful end to a winnable game for Wyoming. It dropped the Cowboys three games back of the Broncos in the division standings with three games left to play, effectively squashing Wyoming’s championship hopes.
An important Border War win in more ways than one
After a loss at Utah State the next week, Wyoming returned to War Memorial Stadium on Nov. 22 still sitting on six wins and needing another one over the Rams or against Air Force the following week to secure its spot in the postseason.
Wyoming brought a three-game series winning streak in against its biggest rival after beating CSU 34-21 the previous season, and the teams were tied at 7-all at halftime this season in a game that was tight throughout. But freshman quarterback Levi Williams put Wyoming ahead with a sneak midway through the third quarter, which was enough for a Cowboy defense that pitched a second-half shutout.
Wyoming not only kept the Bronze Boot in Laramie for a fourth straight year with its 17-7 win but secured its berth in the Arizona Bowl with its seventh win — a number the Cowboys finished with after dropping its regular-season finale at Air Force.
