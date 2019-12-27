Five key moments in Wyoming football's 2019 season

Sean Chambers sustains another season-ending injury

The turning point in the Cowboys’ season came just before their November gauntlet started when it was confirmed that QB Sean Chambers would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Chambers suffered the injury late in the first quarter against Nevada when he took a hit at the tail end of a 2-yard touchdown run. Chambers briefly returned in the second quarter and threw a touchdown pass, but it was the last snap Chambers would take all season. The Cowboys’ dual-threat quarterback, who missed the end of last season with a broken leg, accounted for 1,482 yards in eight games this season and is still second among MW quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns (10), but with Chambers out, defenses didn’t have to worry about the threat of the run as much.

Wyoming averaged 15.2 points — nine points below its season average — in dropping three of its last four games.

Gut punch on The Blue

Despite not having Chambers for its trip to Boise State on Nov. 9, Wyoming gave the Broncos all they wanted on the blue turf at Albertsons Stadiums.