Five storylines to watch as Wyoming begins fall camp

LARAMIE -- Any time the topic of college football is discussed, it comes with the understanding that everything is tentative.
At this point, it's downright ominous.
As of now, the Mountain West’s plan is for its member schools to play a 10-game schedule that, at the earliest, would start the week of Sept. 26, but the college football season is on the brink following the Mid-American Conference's decision to cancel fall sports. Other Football Bowl Subdivision dominoes are falling as the Big Ten reportedly plans to cancel football while other Power Five leagues are also grappling with the decision.
Meanwhile, Wyoming has already postponed the start of fall camp once. As long as UW has games on its schedule, the Cowboys will begin camp at some point. The plan now is for that to happen Tuesday.
Here are five camp storylines that will be worth following:
Maintaining health
UW has yet to knowingly have any student-athletes or athletic department staffers test positive for COVID-19, including all football players. If UW or any team hopes to have a fall season at this point, the key may be keeping it that way, or at least avoiding an outbreak that would almost certainly force the Cowboys to shut down practices.
A team spokesman told the Star-Tribune the plan is to keep all practices closed to the media and general public in order to control the environment as much as possible, so it will be tough to see exactly how UW is operating its practices. But certain safety protocols will be required.
Players also have to be smart about how -- and where -- they’re spending their time when they’re not in class, at practice or in team facilities. Going to places with large gatherings such as bars and house parties comes with the risk of contracting the virus and bringing it back to campus.
But social settings are a large part of the college experience, so UW coach Craig Bohl and his staff also should have a plan to handle any potential situation as the program tries to keep players and coaches as healthy as possible leading up to what they hope will be a fall season.
QB1 competition
The most important position on the field is always closely monitored. That will be especially true for UW quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Levi Williams, who will compete for the starting job.
Chambers, who began last season as the starter before a knee injury ended it after eight games, goes into camp with the edge given Bohl and offensive coordinator Brent Vigen don’t demote players on the depth chart because of an injury. But there’s no doubt UW’s coaches will be looking for more consistency in the passing game from the redshirt sophomore, who’s completed 46 percent of his passes in his 12-game career to this point.
The same could be said for Williams as both signal callers combined for a completion rate of just 44 percent last season, though Williams’ sample size was much smaller. Williams, a redshirt freshman, maintained a year of eligibility after playing in just three games.
Chambers, who ran for 10 touchdowns last season before the injury, makes a strong case as arguably the most athletic quarterback in the MW, but Williams, who ran for more than 60 yards per game and accounted for four touchdowns in UW’s Arizona Bowl win, has shown he isn’t exactly a slouch in that department.
Bohl has already said that both quarterbacks are likely to play if there is a season. But UW is trying to improve a passing game that’s ranked among the nation’s worst the last two seasons, so whichever one puts it all together more consistently is likely to get the full-time gig.
Coaching shuffle
There’s been much more continuity than not among UW’s assistants during Bohl’s seven-year tenure, but the Cowboys had some significant turnover within its coaching staff this offseason.
Bohl hired three new on-field assistants, all on the defensive side of the ball. The most notable change was at defensive coordinator, a position that former Power Five assistant Jay Sawvel is taking over from Jake Dickert, who left to take the same position at Washington State after just one season running UW’s defense. Dickert took defensive ends coach A.J. Cooper and cornerbacks coach John Richardson with him to Wazzu, and Marty English and Benny Boyd were hired to coach those positions, respectively.
Sawvel takes over a defense that finished last season ranked in the top 50 nationally in yards and points allowed but is losing a handful of key contributors, including all-league safety Alijah Halliburton (the position Sawvel will be coaching) and All-American linebacker Logan Wilson. Sawvel had mixed results at his previous two stops -- he constructed a top-25 defense at Minnesota in 2016 before being fired as Wake Forest’s defensive coordinator midway through the 2018 season -- and spent last season out of coaching.
How his new players take to a new system and new philosophies will be critical in UW's effort to remain among the MW's defensive elite.
Outside linebacker needed
Speaking of personnel losses, it would be hard to argue there was a more impactful one for UW than Wilson, who’s now in training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals after finishing his UW career with the fourth-most tackles in program history.
Yet it’s not the Casper native that UW’s coaching staff is all that concerned about replacing at the second level of the defense.
Bohl believes he’s got an answer in the middle in junior Chad Muma, who had the sixth-most tackles on the team last season as UW’s No. 3 linebacker. Assuming the Cowboys stay with a 4-2-5 base defense under Sawvel, the more pressing question is who succeeds Cassh Maluia, a sixth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots, on the outside?
Muma served as the primary backup at both linebacker spots last season in large part because the coaching staff didn’t feel comfortable enough with the younger players on the depth chart. But those players are a year older now, and one of them is going to have to step into a starting role.
Charles Hicks, Ray Rabou, Brennan Kutterer and redshirt freshmen Shae Suiaunoa and Easton Gibbs are among the returning players that could get a look there. True freshman Brent VanderVeen and Connor Shay will also enter the mix in camp.
Hicks, a redshirt sophomore, has the most game experience among them. He played in every game last season primarily on special teams.
Catching on
All of the blame for UW’s ineffectiveness in the passing game doesn’t fall on the quarterbacks. Inconsistency out wide has also hurt the Cowboys’ offensive rhythm at times, and now UW will be breaking in some new receivers.
Sort of.
Austin Conway, Rocket Ismail Jr. and John Okwoli are gone from the starting lineup after exhausting their eligibility, but UW still has some experienced receivers on the roster that will be expected to take on bigger roles. Ayden Eberhardt, Gunner Gentry and Sheridan native Dontae Crow are all upperclassmen who were part of the rotation last season, but consistent production was hard to find regardless who was being targeted.
UW mustered just 136.2 passing yards per game last season -- eighth-fewest in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Some of that had to do with the heavily skewed playcalling of one of the MW’s top rushing attacks -- the Cowboys ran the ball (575) more than twice as often as they threw it (256) -- but UW averaged just 6.9 yards per pass attempt while no receiver caught more than two touchdowns.
Eberhardt, Gentry and Crow combined for just 19 receptions last season, but they flashed some big-play potential. Both of Eberhardt’s TD catches covered more than 50 yards while Gentry averaged a team-best 21.7 yards per reception.
And don’t forget about the size and speed UW has added to the position in recent recruiting classes. Alex Brown (6-foot-4), Isaiah Neyor (6-3) and Devin Jennings (6-2) are back after redshirting last season while true freshmen Joshua Cobbs (6-4) and Tyrese Grant (6-0) will also join the fold, making for what figures to be plenty of competition at a position that UW desperately needs more out of.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
