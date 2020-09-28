Five storylines to watch as Wyoming goes through fall camp

The most important position on the field is always closely monitored. That will be especially true for UW quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Levi Williams, who are competing for the starting job.

Chambers, who began last season as the starter before a knee injury ended it after eight games, went into camp with the edge given Bohl and offensive coordinator Brent Vigen don’t demote players on the depth chart because of an injury. But there’s no doubt UW’s coaches will be looking for more consistency in the passing game from the redshirt sophomore, who’s completed 46 percent of his passes in his 12-game career to this point.

The same could be said for Williams as both signal callers combined for a completion rate of just 44 percent last season, though Williams’ sample size was much smaller. Williams, a redshirt freshman, maintained a year of eligibility after playing in just three games.

Chambers, who ran for 10 touchdowns last season before the injury, makes a strong case as arguably the most athletic quarterback in the MW, but Williams, who ran for more than 60 yards per game and accounted for four touchdowns in UW’s Arizona Bowl win, has shown he isn’t exactly a slouch in that department.