Five storylines to watch as Wyoming goes through fall camp

The Cowboys will play football after all following the Mountain West's recent decision to reverse course on its indefinite postponement of the fall season. UW will play an eight-game, conference-only slate beginning the week of Oct. 24, though UW still doesn't know exactly who it will be playing since the Mountain West has yet to release a revised schedule.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys, who held their first practice Friday, have started preparations for the season. With much of the attention the last six weeks being paid to the Mountain West's happenings off the field, it was easy to forget some of the questions facing UW on it.
Here are five camp storylines that will be worth following:
Maintaining health
Playing eight games is contingent on UW and its opponent actually being able to play each week, which, given what's happened around the country, is no guarantee amid a pandemic.
More than 20 Football Bowl Subdivision games have been postponed or canceled because of coronavirus-related issues. Some teams have had multiple games called off with positive test results and subsequent contact tracing.
UW has stayed relatively clean with just "a couple" of players contracting COVID-19 and nearing the end of their quarantines, head coach Craig Bohl said, but the Cowboys' overall health and roster situation will be worth monitoring (some players have also opted out of the season because of health concerns, Bohl said). Players, coaches and other on-field personnel will be administered rapid antigen tests three times a week as part of the Mountain West's football testing protocols, but UW still has two weeks of practice to get through before the testing program begins Oct. 11.
UW's student-athletes are still being tested as part of the university's bridge testing system, school spokesman Chad Baldwin told the Star-Tribune. Meanwhile, the Mountain West is still working to finalize thresholds for the minimum number of players teams will need in order to play each week.
"Our players, it's going to take them a great deal of discipline," Bohl said. "We've told them what things to do, where to go and what things to do to maintain safety. It certainly is a challenging time, but discipline is going to come into play."
QB1 competition
The most important position on the field is always closely monitored. That will be especially true for UW quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Levi Williams, who are competing for the starting job.
Chambers, who began last season as the starter before a knee injury ended it after eight games, went into camp with the edge given Bohl and offensive coordinator Brent Vigen don’t demote players on the depth chart because of an injury. But there’s no doubt UW’s coaches will be looking for more consistency in the passing game from the redshirt sophomore, who’s completed 46 percent of his passes in his 12-game career to this point.
The same could be said for Williams as both signal callers combined for a completion rate of just 44 percent last season, though Williams’ sample size was much smaller. Williams, a redshirt freshman, maintained a year of eligibility after playing in just three games.
Chambers, who ran for 10 touchdowns last season before the injury, makes a strong case as arguably the most athletic quarterback in the MW, but Williams, who ran for more than 60 yards per game and accounted for four touchdowns in UW’s Arizona Bowl win, has shown he isn’t exactly a slouch in that department.
Bohl has already said that both quarterbacks are likely to play. But UW is trying to improve a passing game that’s ranked among the nation’s worst the last two seasons, so whichever one puts it all together more consistently is likely to get the full-time gig.
Coaching shuffle
There’s been much more continuity than not among UW’s assistants during Bohl’s seven-year tenure, but the Cowboys had some significant turnover within its coaching staff this past offseason.
Bohl hired three new on-field assistants, all on the defensive side of the ball. The most notable change was at defensive coordinator, a position that former Power Five assistant Jay Sawvel is taking over from Jake Dickert, who left to take the same position at Washington State after just one season running UW’s defense. Dickert took defensive ends coach A.J. Cooper and cornerbacks coach John Richardson with him to Wazzu, and Bohl hired Marty English and Benny Boyd were hired to coach those positions, respectively.
Sawvel takes over a defense that finished last season ranked in the top 50 nationally in yards and points allowed but is losing a handful of key contributors, including all-league safety Alijah Halliburton (the position Sawvel will be coaching) and All-American linebacker Logan Wilson. Sawvel had mixed results at his previous two stops -- he constructed a top-25 defense at Minnesota in 2016 before being fired as Wake Forest’s defensive coordinator midway through the 2018 season -- and spent last season out of coaching.
Sawvel didn't have the benefit of spring practices to install his defense, so how quickly his new players take to a new system and new philosophies will be critical in UW's effort to remain among the MW's defensive elite.
Outside linebacker needed
Speaking of personnel losses, it would be hard to argue there was a more impactful one for UW than Wilson, who’s now playing for the Cincinnati Bengals after finishing his UW career with the fourth-most tackles in program history.
Yet it’s not the Casper native that UW’s coaching staff is all that concerned about replacing at the second level of the defense.
Bohl believes he’s got an answer in the middle in junior Chad Muma, who had the sixth-most tackles on the team last season as UW’s No. 3 linebacker. Assuming the Cowboys stay with a 4-2-5 base defense under Sawvel, the more pressing question is who succeeds Cassh Maluia, a sixth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots, on the outside?
Muma served as the primary backup at both linebacker spots last season in large part because the coaching staff didn’t feel comfortable enough with the younger players on the depth chart. But those players are a year older now, and one of them is going to have to step into a starting role.
Charles Hicks, Ray Rabou, Brennan Kutterer and redshirt freshmen Shae Suiaunoa and Easton Gibbs are among the returning players that could get a look there. True freshmen Brent VanderVeen and Connor Shay have also entered the mix.
Hicks, a redshirt sophomore, has the most game experience among them. He played in every game last season, primarily on special teams.
Catching on
All of the blame for UW’s ineffectiveness in the passing game doesn’t fall on the quarterbacks. Inconsistency out wide also has hurt the Cowboys’ offensive rhythm at times, and now UW will be breaking in some new receivers.
Sort of.
Austin Conway, Rocket Ismail Jr. and John Okwoli are gone from the starting lineup after exhausting their eligibility, but UW still has some experienced receivers on the roster that will be expected to take on bigger roles. Ayden Eberhardt, Gunner Gentry and Sheridan native Dontae Crow are all upperclassmen who were part of the rotation last season, but consistent production was hard to find regardless of who was being targeted.
UW mustered just 136.2 passing yards per game last season -- eighth-fewest in the FBS. Some of that had to do with the heavily skewed playcalling of one of the Mountain West's top rushing attacks -- the Cowboys ran the ball (575) more than twice as often as they threw it (256) -- but UW averaged just 6.9 yards per pass attempt while no receiver caught more than two touchdowns.
Eberhardt, Gentry and Crow combined for just 19 receptions last season, but they flashed some big-play potential. Both of Eberhardt’s TD catches covered more than 50 yards while Gentry averaged a team-best 21.7 yards per reception.
And don’t forget about the size and speed UW has added to the position in recent recruiting classes. Alex Brown (6-foot-4), Isaiah Neyor (6-3) and Devin Jennings (6-2) are back after redshirting last season while true freshmen Joshua Cobbs (6-4) and Tyrese Grant (6-0) also have joined the fold, making for what figures to be plenty of competition at a position that UW desperately needs more out of.
