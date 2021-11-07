Five takeaways from Wyoming Cowboys Border War win over Colorado State Rams

LARAMIE – The Bronze Boot is back in Wyoming’s possession for the fifth time in the last six years.

The Cowboys snapped their four-game losing streak with a 31-17 victory over rival Colorado State on Saturday in front of 24,926 mostly satisfied customers (there were a few fans wearing green) at War Memorial Stadium.

Here are five takeaways from UW’s first Mountain West win of the season as the Pokes begin preparations for a short week before Friday’s game at Boise State:

1. The heart of Eberhardt

Seeing wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt lifting the Bronze Boot over his head with a smile on his face is what makes college rivalries so special.

The super senior from Loveland, Colorado, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the final seconds of the 27-21 loss at San Jose State and limped off the field so the officials wouldn’t run time off the clock as a result of his injury.

Instead of sulking or disappearing, Eberhardt had quarterback Levi Williams over for dinner during the week and celebrated with his teammates after the healing win over the Rams.

“I hugged (Eberhardt), told him I loved him,” head coach Craig Bohl said.

Eberhardt and the other 22 players on the roster from the state of Colorado inspired the team throughout Border War week.

“Ayden going down last week was hard on this team. And for our Colorado guys that didn’t get recruited by CSU, it means a lot to them,” Williams said. “I think we did a great job this week of understanding how much the boot means to this program, to this state. We’re just really excited and excited to build on this. …

“I know every ounce of (Eberhardt’s) body wanted to be out there playing with us. To bring the boot home and to get it for him was awesome.”

2. Better late than never

The UW offensive line, advertised by Bohl and many players as the strength of the team during fall camp, finally played up to expectations and dominated a good CSU defensive front.

The Cowboys averaged 6.8 yards per carry and finished with 385 rushing yards.

Williams had a 43-yard touchdown run to tie the score 7-7 in the first quarter and a 52-yard run to set up a field goal in the second quarter. Titus Swen had an 87-yard run to set up Xazavian Valladay’s 5-yard touchdown run that gave UW the lead for good.

If the O-line was firing on all cylinders in October, the Pokes would be in the MWC title race. Maybe the team can still salvage a November to remember.

“This is really encouraging for all of us -- for the O-line, for the running backs, for everybody,” right guard Logan Harris said. “I think we’re in a good spot right now going into Boise.”

Williams finished with 116 yards rushing, Swen finished with a career-high 166 yards and Valladay had 76 yards to move into second place on UW’s all-time list.

Valladay, who now has 2,971 career rushing yards, passed Ryan Christopherson (2,906 yards, 1991-94) and Devin Moore (2,963 yards, 2005-08) on Saturday. Brian Hill (4,287 yards, 2014-16) set the school record in only three seasons.

“That group going into this year was going to be a group that we were going to lean heavily on,” Bohl said of the offensive line. “It had been a little bit of a mixed bag, quite frankly. And (against CSU) it wasn’t a mixed bag. I thought they played great.”

3. Linebacker U

Logan Wilson was smiling somewhere in Cincinnati.

“Where she belongs,” the Bengals’ standout posted on social media with a picture of the Bronze Boot. “Home sweet home.”

Two linebackers Wilson mentored at UW, Chad Muma and Easton Gibbs, finished with 11 tackles each during Saturday’s Border War.

The Cowboys held CSU to 170 yards rushing and intercepted Todd Centeio twice to end the defense’s three-game drought without a turnover.

Muma, whose fourth-quarter interception led to a touchdown to ice the game, and Gibbs were locked in from the start of the game.

“Everyone’s energy was high, and I thought in all aspects of the game we were flying around and just making those plays,” Muma said.

CSU tight end Trey McBride was targeted 15 times in the passing game and finished with nine receptions for 98 yards. But the Mackey Award favorite was kept out of the end zone, and nickel back Keonte Glinton stepped in front of McBride for an interception.

“I’ve known Trey since we recruited him, talked to him before the game. I’m glad he’s going to be gone,” Bohl said. “He’ll be playing in the NFL someplace. He played well, but I thought we did a nice job on him.”

4. UW’s go-to-guy

Williams didn’t have to throw the ball much with the offense able to impose its will on the Rams in the running game, but everyone in War Memorial Stadium knew who the quarterback would be looking for in passing situations.

Isaiah Neyor finished with three receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns on an afternoon when Williams completed a total of nine passes for 92 yards.

“He’s unusually gifted,” Bohl said of Neyor, who also had two touchdown catches against San Jose State. “He’s got really strong hands, he’s got a great catch radius and he can run like a deer. That’s a tough combination.”

Without Eberhardt, the Pokes will have to lean on Neyor even more down the stretch.

“People know we’re going to him,” Bohl said. “We’ll continue to utilize him. But we’ll see how (defenses) react to him.”

5. QB2 still engaged

Since getting benched after UW’s head-scratching loss to New Mexico, Sean Chambers has been the first player on the sideline congratulating Williams and other offensive players after scores against San Jose State and CSU.

Chambers was posing for pictures and celebrating with the Bronze Boot after backing up Williams for the second consecutive game.

“It does not surprise you. Sean’s character runs really deep,” Bohl said. “His connection with our football team is really entrenched. He has a great deal of respect on both sides of the locker room. How he was is an indication of the person he is. He’s constantly talking to Levi, he was encouraging the other players.”

The leadership of Chambers, a team captain, helped keep the team from splitting apart during the four-game losing streak.

“This is a fun team to coach. You’re always going to have some challenges here and there, but these guys have a tremendous competitive nature,” Bohl said. “It’s one of the reasons why I’m still coaching. These young people are phenomenal.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.