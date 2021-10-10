Five takeaways from Wyoming Cowboys loss to Air Force

1. The Pokes were not ready for primetime

Had the Cowboys won the conference opener on the road they would be tied with Border War rival Colorado State atop the Mountain Division standings and may have even cracked The Associated Press top 25.

Instead, UW has fallen back to fifth place in the early stages of the six-team race entering this week’s homecoming game against Fresno State.

There is a silver lining for fans who like early kickoff times: The Cowboys will host the Bulldogs at 1:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium on FS2.

The Boise State-Air Force game was selected by the network Sunday for the primetime slot – 7 p.m. on FS1 – after the Broncos upset No. 10 BYU and Air Force improved to 5-1 overall with the win over UW.

“It’s just one game. We have a 24-hour rule, win or lose,” quarterback Sean Chambers said. “We’re going to take that 24 hours and regroup on Monday and move forward. We’ve got a good opponent in Fresno coming to our home, so we’ve got to use that to our advantage.”

2. Defensive changes coming?

UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel doesn’t need to hit the panic button.