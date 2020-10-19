Foot injury will keep veteran DE Garrett Crall out of Wyoming's opener against Nevada

LARAMIE — Wyoming will be without its most experienced defensive lineman in its season opener against Nevada.

Defensive end Garrett Crall won’t make the trip to Reno as he continues to work his way back from a foot injury. The 6-foot-4, 238-pound senior had surgery on his left foot during the offseason after injuring it during UW’s preparation for the Arizona Bowl 10 months ago.

Crall said it’s the same foot he broke as a sophomore in 2018 but a “totally different injury.” It’s taken longer to heal this time around.

“Things went well with the surgery, but there were some problems healing,” Crall said. “So we just had a couple of procedures. Now everything is good and looking up.”

Crall said he doesn’t have pain in his foot anymore, and there’s no structural damage. He said he had hoped to be ready for Saturday’s game against the Wolf Pack, classifying his status as week to week. UW coach Craig Bohl said he’s optimistic Crall will be available for UW’s home opener against Hawaii next week.

“He had a hard time healing a spot in there from a surgery, so he’s a little bit behind from that standpoint,” Bohl said. “We hope to have him pretty soon.”