Foot injury will keep veteran DE Garrett Crall out of Wyoming's opener against Nevada

LARAMIE — Wyoming will be without its most experienced defensive lineman in its season opener against Nevada.
Defensive end Garrett Crall won’t make the trip to Reno as he continues to work his way back from a foot injury. The 6-foot-4, 238-pound senior had surgery on his left foot during the offseason after injuring it during UW’s preparation for the Arizona Bowl 10 months ago.
Crall said it’s the same foot he broke as a sophomore in 2018 but a “totally different injury.” It’s taken longer to heal this time around.
“Things went well with the surgery, but there were some problems healing,” Crall said. “So we just had a couple of procedures. Now everything is good and looking up.”
Crall said he doesn’t have pain in his foot anymore, and there’s no structural damage. He said he had hoped to be ready for Saturday’s game against the Wolf Pack, classifying his status as week to week. UW coach Craig Bohl said he’s optimistic Crall will be available for UW’s home opener against Hawaii next week.
“He had a hard time healing a spot in there from a surgery, so he’s a little bit behind from that standpoint,” Bohl said. “We hope to have him pretty soon.”
For now, though, it’s another blow to a defensive line that’s suddenly short on depth and seasoning. Solomon Byrd, who led UW in sacks last season and likely would’ve moved into a starting role opposite Crall this season, opted out because of medical concerns related to COVID-19 as did defensive tackles Mario Mora and Claude Cole.
Junior Victor Jones, who spent most of fall camp repping at defensive tackle, has moved outside for the time being. Listed with him as a starting end on UW’s updated depth chart is freshman Jaylen Pate, who didn’t play a snap during his redshirt season. The defensive ends listed on the Cowboys’ two-deep have combined for three starts.
Meanwhile, Crall has played in 38 career games with 24 starts the last two seasons. His 11.5 career sacks are the most of anyone on UW’s roster.
Yet Bohl expressed confidence regarding Pate’s ability to fill in as the Cowboys await their senior captain’s return.
“Jaylen had a really good summer,” Bohl said. “He came back and reported in great shape. He’s played well for us. He’s explosive. It’s going to be fun to see him. We’re confident he’ll go out and make a lot of plays. He’s done some good things.”
TE Welch surges up depth chart
Word from coaches and players during camp was things were crowded atop the depth chart at tight end. In the end, it was the least experienced player at the position that won out.
Sophomore Treyton Welch enters the season as the starter there, edging out junior Nate Weinman and third-year sophomore Jackson Marcotte for the job. Starting at tight end for UW is a loose definition considering the Cowboys often play multiple tight ends at the same time in their pro-style offense, but Welch, who played in eight games as a true freshman, has proven to be the most versatile of the bunch.
“We can put him on the line, we can detach him (in the slot) and play him as a receiver, and we can put him in the backfield,” UW offensive coordinator Brent Vigen said. “A lot of versatility, but I think he has real potential to make plays.”
Junior college transfer Colin O’Brien wasn’t listed on the two-deep, but Bohl has said the 6-6, 235-pounder will play at some point this season.
Hicks wins out at OLB
What had been expected was confirmed Monday when sophomore Charles Hicks was listed at the top of the depth chart at outside linebacker.
Hicks was in competition with redshirt freshman Easton Gibbs, but Hicks’ experience won out as the successor to Cassh Maluia, a three-year starter who’s now with the New England Patriots. Hicks, who will line up alongside middle linebacker Chad Muma, played in 12 games last season primarily as a contributor on special teams.
Gibbs is listed as Hicks’ backup while redshirt freshman Shae Suiaunoa is backing up Muma in the middle.
Kicking a fluid situation
Turns out Nick Null won’t start out the season handling all the kicking duties.
Bohl announced last week the graduate transfer from Cornell will kick off and punt for UW this season, but redshirt freshman Luke Glassock will handle placekicking for now. Glassock, a Buffalo native, will take over that role for Cooper Rothe, who finished as the Cowboys’ all-time leading scorer before exhausting his eligibility.
But Bohl didn’t rule out Null kicking field goals and extra points depending on the situation.
“I think it was a close contest during the course of fall camp,” Bohl said. (Glassock) has got a little bit better accuracy, but you could see us use Nick in that spot as well.”
