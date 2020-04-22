× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LARAMIE — Trevor Wilson figures there will be tears.

They will understandably be hard to hold back. The same could be said for Carla Wilson, who, as a registered nurse, has plenty to keep her mind occupied nowadays, though she admits it’s getting more difficult not to let it wander as the moment draws closer.

“You start to get a little nervous wondering who’s going to pick him, how far away he’s going to be or how close he’ll be,” Carla said. “But I believe he’ll be where he’s supposed to be.”

As far as feelings go, Logan Wilson is starting to run the gamut now that he’s on the verge of catching the dream he’s always been chasing. For the parents who have been there every step of the way, the emotions — and the butterflies — are bordering on palpable now that it's oh so close to becoming reality.

Trevor and Carla are still trying to keep them in check until they see it actually happen, though there’s little doubt at this point that their son will be selected in this year’s NFL Draft. The seven-round draft starts with the first round Thursday and will run through Saturday, though many analysts and prognosticators believe the All-American University of Wyoming linebacker will see his name come off the board before the first two days are over.

It’s a position not many people from his hometown have found themselves in over the years.

Logan is primed to become the first Casper graduate to go from the in-state school to the NFL Draft since former UW receiver Allyn Griffin, who played at Kelly Walsh, did it in 1986. Logan, who played his prep ball at Natrona County High School, would be just the second Mustangs alum to ever be drafted, joining his former high school teammate, Taven Bryan, who was taken in the first round of the 2018 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And if Logan hears his name called as soon as some are thinking, he could become UW’s second-highest draft pick in the last 23 years behind Josh Allen, who became the highest draft pick in school history when the Buffalo Bills took him seventh overall in 2018.

Logan and his family will wait to find out which team decides to take him, though the anticipation that's been two decades in the making is almost over.

“We hope it happens and he gets drafted,” Trevor said. “We certainly won’t know anything until a couple of days, but it’s just been unreal. The whole thing has been unbelievable.”

***

Carla and Trevor first met in Carla’s hometown of Dickinson, North Dakota. At the time, Trevor was a student at Dickinson State University, where he was an All-American wrestler for the Blue Hawks.

They got married in 1994. Logan, their only son, was born on July 8, 1996, before their second child, Peyton, came along three years later. Logan got involved in a variety of sports almost immediately.

“We encouraged him to participate in all sports,” Trevor said. “Anything he wanted to do.”

First, Carla said, there was T-ball. Then soccer. Then basketball. He eventually ran track, and at one point during middle school, Logan tried his hand at wrestling as a way to pass the time more than anything else.

“In between football and basketball because it was just kind of an idle time, he wrestled in seventh and eighth grade,” Carla said. “He wrestled just because he did not want to stop doing something. He just loved sports.”

By that time, Trevor had moved the family to Wyoming, first to Cody and then to Casper in 2005 once he was hired as the associate commissioner of the Wyoming High School Activities Association. That’s when the fuse to Logan’s football career was lit.

Logan began with flag football before graduating to midget football and eventually tackle football as a seventh-grader. He played all over the field, lining up at running back, receiver and defensive back. He even took snaps at quarterback.

“Logan was always very athletic, but he was never bigger or stronger (than other players),” Trevor said. “He was always fairly fast. But he just gradually grew into it and kept working hard. A lot of kids mature when they’re in middle school, and that wasn’t the case for him. He just kept working hard and obviously his body kept developing and so did his skills.”

Logan continued playing basketball during the winter and running track in the spring once he got to high school, but football has always been the dream. Carla remembers having the kind of conversations with her son that are typical of boys who hope to one day grow into NFL stardom.

“Of course what kid doesn’t say that?” Carla said. “And so I would just say, ‘That’s great. Keep that dream. But make sure you also think about what you want to do if that doesn’t work out because chances are, what is it, one in a million? If that’s what you want, you have to work hard.’”

***

During his time at Natrona County, Logan became one of the state’s premier defensive players, though he was too athletic for the Mustangs to keep at one position. He earned all-state honors at four positions — cornerback, receiver, punter and kicker — as a junior and was named to the Star-Tribune’s Super 25 team after tallying five pass breakups and six interceptions in helping Natrona County to a 12-0 record and the Class 4A state title during his senior season, which was good enough to draw interest from colleges.

Most of the attention, though, came from outside the state. Weber State, a Football Championship Subdivision program in Utah, was the first to offer Logan a scholarship. Montana State and Harvard, the Ivy League school across the country, also kicked the tires on him.

Meanwhile, UW took its time evaluating Logan. It wasn’t until the day after the Mustangs beat Gillette to win the state championship in November 2014 that the state’s only Division I school offered him a scholarship, but for a homegrown recruit who always longed for the chance to don the brown and gold on Saturdays, the timing was irrelevant.

“You get the support from the entire state of Wyoming from all four corners of the state. That’s what’s unique about it,” Logan told the Star-Tribune last summer. “As a Wyoming kid, people know who you are when you’re walking around. It’s a unique thing. That’s the best way to explain it. There’s no other place in the country that’s like Wyoming, and so to have the opportunity as a Wyoming kid growing up there, you really just want to play there and represent it right.”

Logan verbally committed to the Cowboys less than a month later and was a member of Craig Bohl’s second recruiting class at UW.

“At one point, Harvard was trying to recruit him to come play there, and that’s a long way away,” Carla said. “I didn’t know if I would be able to watch him, and I’ve always wanted to be able to watch him play his sports. So when Wyoming came along, it was the greatest thing ever because that’s where he really wanted to play was for Wyoming.”

***

Logan arrived at UW in the summer of 2015 as a 6-foot-2, 205-pound safety. Before his redshirt freshman season was over, he’d moved to outside linebacker, one of the few positions he’d never played.

Trevor said the change didn’t come as much of a surprise to him since Bohl had mentioned to him during Logan’s recruitment that a move to the second level of the defense may be in his future. And if there was any coach whose decisions Logan’s parents trusted when it came to their son, it was Bohl, a longtime defensive assistant at Nebraska and three-time FCS national championship coach at North Dakota State before being hired at UW in 2013.

“I was OK with it. I just knew the coach would be able to put him where he would best fit, and I can’t say enough good things about Coach Bohl,” Carla said. “He’s always been very good. I think he’s a great coach, and I’ve always trusted his judgment.”

Logan added weight to get his body better suited for the physical demands of his new position but didn’t lose much of that defensive back speed, and he used that skill set to quickly become one of the most complete linebackers in the Mountain West. His 94 tackles and three interceptions as a redshirt freshman earned him MW Freshman of the Year honors.

Logan moved again, this time to middle linebacker, heading into his sophomore season, but the production increased. He had a career-high 119 tackles in 2017. Playing at close to 250 pounds, Logan followed that up 103 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two picks as a junior for a defense that also featured NFL draft hopefuls Andrew Wingard, Marcus Epps and Carl Granderson.

Logan was creating as much buzz as any of them after the 2018 season. His name began circulating as one to watch for the 2020 draft, and agents looking to represent him started contacting Logan and his family. Carla remembers one instance in particular when she got a phone call from Taven Bryan’s father, who told her his son's agent had asked him to reach out on the agent’s behalf because, as Carla put it, “they saw him going places in the NFL.”

“It was probably a couple of years ago when we started hearing things and people talking. Fans would always say things to us,” Carla said. “Or at least me. I’m sure they did to his dad too. ‘That kid’s going places. Oh my God, he’s a beast.’”

Trevor and Carla suddenly realized that NFL dream their son always talked about might not be that far-fetched, and Logan’s final season at UW only amplified the noise surrounding his draft prospects. He posted another 100-tackle season (105) and tallied a career-high 11 passes defended. His four interceptions led all Football Bowl Subdivision linebackers.

“His junior year, it was like, ‘Yeah, it could happen. Maybe this. Maybe that,’” Trevor said. “And then when his senior year started, he started to get a little more recognition and a few more honors. You had (draft analyst) Mel Kiper and some of those guys giving him some love on ESPN. It’s all surreal.”

***

Trevor and Carla are now divorced, but Logan has never had to question his parents’ support of his dream.

If Logan had a game, chances are good both were there to see it in person. Neither missed a home game during his time at UW, and they both made the cross-country trek to Mobile, Alabama, in January to watch him compete in the Senior Bowl.

Had they been able to get inside Lucas Oil Stadium to watch him work out at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis a couple of months ago, they likely would’ve made that trip too. The event’s attendance is limited to team personnel and media members, so they watched on TV instead as Logan ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash that gave his draft stock a boost.

“They’ve meant the world,” Logan said. “I wouldn’t be in this position without them in the first place. Everything they instilled in me since I was a little kid until now is a credit to them. Even though they’re divorced now, they’re still two of my biggest supporters in my life. I couldn’t ever thank them enough.”

In order to maintain his eligibility, Logan couldn't sign with an agent until after his final game at UW, but his parents were there to help with that too. They all mutually decided on four finalists before Logan chose to go with Las Vegas-based agent Steve Caric, president of Caric Sports Management.

Trevor and Carla have given Logan the space to make his own decisions during the pre-draft process, though they’ve been there to offer advice whenever Logan seeks it. Mostly, they’ve reminded him to be himself, remain humble and to enjoy the moment he’s worked to give himself.

“This is the chance of a lifetime,” Carla said. “Even at the Senior Bowl, I said, ‘Go out there, have fun and do your best.’ But more than anything, enjoy it. And that’s just the kind of attitude he’s had. Even everything going on with COVID-19 right now and not being able to be in Vegas (for the draft), he’s OK with it because he knows it’s out of his hands. And he truly believes that God will put him where he’s supposed to be.”

The only question is how soon he’ll be there.

***

Many draft analysts project Logan to be taken in the third round. Some think he’ll be drafted later than that while others believe his versatility as a three-down linebacker could make him an attractive option for teams in the second round if not sooner.

Earlier this week, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, a former scout and front-office executive, mentioned Logan as a prospect whose stock is trending upward to the point that he believes Logan could possibly sneak into the first round. Since 1998, no UW player other than Allen has been taken within the first 80 picks of the draft.

“I still can’t believe it,” Carla says. “You always hope and pray for your kids to be successful and do what they want to do in life, and so for this opportunity, it’s something he’s always dreamed of. It definitely makes my heart full, and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Logan had formal interviews with the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders at the combine and has talked to more than 10 teams either virtually, over the phone or in person. That includes the Denver Broncos, the team Logan has been a fan of his entire life.

In fact, most of Logan’s family are Broncos fans. Carla says it was “the most exciting thing ever” when she and Trevor bought Logan a ticket to a Broncos game for Christmas one year, and they would love to see Logan’s favorite team keep him close to home.

“However, whatever organization he goes to, I just want it to be a good organization. That’s all I ask,” Carla said. “You hear rumors about some organizations and how they don’t treat their people very good. I just hope he goes to a good one.”

Logan and his family originally planned to celebrate his selection by spending the weekend at a house Trevor rented in Las Vegas, which was supposed to host this year’s draft. But the coronavirus outbreak has forced the NFL to hold the draft virtually, so the family will gather at Trevor’s home in Casper instead.

Then the moment will inevitably come when Logan’s parents watch him fulfill that dream. Just like they’ve watched everything that’s preceded it.

“It’ll be as cool as ever,” Trevor said. “I’m sure there will be some tears, but they of course will be happy tears.”

