Former UW athlete shows artistic side with paper replica of War Memorial Stadium

“Money’s probably not the smartest thing to be spending right now,” Barge said.

So Barge spent the better part of two weeks building a replica of War Memorial Stadium out of paper. Barge said he remembers looking at maps and architectural drawings as a child growing up in Missouri while his mother had a paper mache hobby of her own, but he’d never really thought about taking on this kind of project until a few weeks ago when he went down a Twitter rabbit hole and ran across the profile of Paper Stadiums, an account created by Trey Ashby, a Nebraska native who’s built paper replicas of the Cornhuskers’ Memorial Stadium, Chicago’s Wrigley Field and New York’s Yankee Stadium to name a few.

“And he’s got like three videos of how he makes them, the process and all of that, and I was like, ‘Man that’s really cool,’” Barge said. “And I’m like, ‘Well I think I can do that.’”

Barge pulled up an image of UW’s stadium on Google Earth and zoomed in to where the field took up nearly his entire computer screen so he could trace it on a piece of paper. He used more copy paper, construction paper, foam board, toothpicks, markers and glue — approximately $15 worth of supplies — to erect the stadium once he had his horizontal and vertical scales, the latter of which took some time to figure out.