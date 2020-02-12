Former UW football players Mark Willis, Keenan Montgomery find niches in acting, music

Still, Montgomery always planned to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL. But four concussions during his career with the Cowboys, including one as a senior, ended that.

“I had a conversation with a neurologist, the team doctor and my parents,” Montgomery said. “They all basically laid out my options because I was one of the guys with a higher GPA on the team. I was just like, ‘Think about your future.’ And football just didn’t really fit into the future for me.”

But music was always Plan B. It took up as much of Montgomery’s time in college as classes and football did. It wasn’t uncommon for Montgomery and some of his teammates to record music on his computer in his dorm room, he said.

“I opened up for the winter concert here my senior year,” said Montgomery, an English major who double-minored in professional writing and creative writing. “It was just kind of like the next thing to do.”

Montgomery, who now lives in Chicago, spent five years in Los Angeles after graduation working to get his career off the ground. He released singles and albums during that time and worked with Sony Music and Reach records as a songwriter.