Former UW offensive coordinator prepares to face Cowboys in his head coaching debut

Vigen’s successor, Tim Polasek, will also be in the spotlight as UW’s new offensive coordinator attempts to back up all of the offseason talk about a more balanced attack.

The Cowboys’ veteran offensive line will still be paving the way for Xazavian Valladay and Trey Smith like it did last season, but with Chambers and Williams both healthy there aren’t any excuses to ignore the forward pass.

Ayden Eberhardt led the team in receiving with 16 receptions for 252 yards. Gunner Gentry had the team’s only touchdown catch of the season.

“Coach Vigen, I owe a lot to him,” said Eberhardt, who returned for his super senior season to finish on a higher note. “I came in as a walk-on. He gave me every opportunity since I’ve been here. I have nothing against him. He has a great family. They brought us in and they’re awesome.

“But it’s going to be a little different to see him on that other sideline. Our thinking is we have to go 1-0, no matter who is on the sideline or what we’ve been through. We’re not thinking about that. We just want to win. That’s the end goal.”

Vigen knows UW’s roster as well as any opposing coach possibly could. Beating his former team in his first game leading the Bobcats will be a monumental challenge.