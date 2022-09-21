Former walk-on long snapper Read Sunn making impact at linebacker for Cowboys

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl doesn’t like to think about 2020 too much.

“It was a crazy year as far as guys coming and going,” Wyoming’s ninth-year head coach said Monday.

The Cowboys’ long snapper, Jesse Hooper, announced on Sept. 25, 2020, that he was retiring from football.

So when the Mountain West decided to play an abbreviated conference-only schedule during the pandemic, starting in late October, Bohl turned to Read Sunn, a walk-on from Wasilla, Alaska, to handle the thankless job.

Co-special teams coordinator Shannon Moore had been in contact with Sunn as a possible recruit during his time at East Carolina before joining the UW staff in 2019.

“They had to find someone,” Sunn said. “I did it for my high school team, so Coach Moore volunteered me for it. In that COVID year, which didn’t count towards eligibility, I was happy to find any way onto the field and onto the bus.”

Sunn was the Cowboys’ long snapper for all six games in 2020. Bohl even offered to put him on scholarship after the 2-4 finish.

The offer was declined.

“That was a crazy situation,” Sunn said. “I showed up on campus thinking I was going to play linebacker. I long snapped that season. Coach Bohl actually came up to me before the Boise (State) game, the last game of that year, and told me he’d put me on scholarship, but you’ll just be a long snapper.

“I told him I wasn’t ready to give up on the linebacker dream yet, so I turned him down and stayed walk-on.”

During the 2021 fall camp, Bohl reluctantly decided to give Sunn some reps at linebacker. And, suddenly, the Pokes were without a long snapper again.

“I said, ‘You can take a couple reps at linebacker, but it’s just going to be seven-on-seven,’” Bohl recalled. “And I'll be darned, he hurt his knee on a seven-on-seven rep.”

Sunn tore his patella tendon and missed the entire season.

“So they day I got hurt, as we were walking out to practice, Coach Bohl pulled me aside and had a conversation that they were going to put me on scholarship for linebacker,” Sunn said. “Then I got hurt probably 20 minutes after that conversation.”

Teagan Liufau handled the snaps for punts and Tommy Wroblewski handled the snaps for field goals last season.

Sunn followed Chad Muma around on crutches to soak up as much knowledge from the UW All-American and current Jacksonville Jaguars rookie as he could.

“Chad was awesome. Football aside, he was a great person, super smart and he studied the playbook,” Sunn said. “I feel like he took me under his wing a little bit and saw how hard I worked and kind of saw a little bit of himself in it. He really helped me out and it was really cool.

“Being hurt and not really having to practice, I was just watching his every move all the time just trying to pick up everything I could.”

UW signed Carson York to be the team's full-time ling snapper. The true freshman has handled the duties flawlessly through four games.

Sunn recovered from his injury in time for winter conditioning and spring practice. During fall camp he established himself as the backup middle linebacker behind Easton Gibbs.

When Gibbs became violently ill before the Air Force game, Sunn was suddenly in the spotlight for the MW opener.

“We were in the pregame meal and I had the No. 1 defense stand up,” Bohl said. “(Sunn) stood up because Easton was not there. I went over there and told him, ‘You’re going to start and you’re going to play great.’”

Sunn finished with four tackles, including stops on the first two snaps, during the Pokes’ 17-14 victory.

Gibbs was able to get his temperature down and enough fluids in just before kickoff to join the fray. He finished with six tackles.

“Easton is a warrior, man, to go through being that sick. I saw him earlier in the day and we knew how sick he was. It was definitely motivating to see,” Sunn said. “I was definitely a little nervous going into the game and then got out there, made a couple tackles, then it’s just playing football and having fun.”

Sunn is expected to get more playing time when UW plays at No. 19 BYU on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium (8:15 p.m., ESPN2).

The former walk-on has come a long way since getting his shot as the Pokes’ emergency long snapper in 2020.

“That’s a big, big part of our program is the walk-on program,” Bohl said. “Where guys truly have an opportunity to be evaluated and be developed and show what they can do.”