Former Wyoming assistant Marcus Arroyo more comfortable entering 3rd season at UNLV

LAS VEGAS – Marcus Arroyo knew the UNLV job was going to be challenging.

The Rebels haven’t had a winning season since 2013 and haven’t won a bowl game since 2000.

Arroyo was coming off the high of winning a Rose Bowl as Oregon’s offensive coordinator with Justin Herbert at quarterback when he showed up and put the head coach’s hat on for the first time.

And then everything, including the Las Vegas Strip, was shut down due to the pandemic.

“I thought I was prepared,” Arroyo said last week during the Mountain West media day event at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. “Then you pull back a pandemic and start a transfer portal and open up all sorts of stuff. I’m definitely a better coach. I think I’m just better at communicating with our guys, communicating with staff, being organized and being consistent with the message to our guys.

“I’m trusting the process and I’ve never been more fired up about training camp.”

UNLV, which is just 2-16 under Arroyo, is picked to finish fifth in the West Division in the MW preseason poll.

The Rebels only have 13 players remaining on the roster from the 2020 squad after losing 26 players and adding 18 players via the transfer portal during this cycle.

The team’s best defensive player last season, linebacker Jacoby Windmon, transferred to Michigan State.

“If anybody says they didn’t take it personal when a good player leaves, they’re lying,” Arroyo said of the attrition created by the portal. “If you’re competitive, you take it personal. But you don’t dwell on it.”

UNLV added Harrison Bailey, a 6-foot-5 Tennessee transfer, to spice up the quarterback competition.

Sophomore Doug Brumfield started the 2021 season before suffering an injury and giving way to MW offensive freshman of the year Cameron Friel. They are listed as co-starters in the depth chart entering fall camp.

The passing game should be the strength of the team with Charles Williams, who rushed for 1,261 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, out of eligibility and the return of a dynamic group of receivers led by Kyle Williams.

“It’s a lot of excitement watching those three compete and ball out,” Williams said of the QB battle. “But I’ve never had a favorite going into it.”

Linebackers Austin Ajiake (74 tackles, 2021) and Brennon Scott (4.0 sacks, 10.0 tackles for loss, 2021) and defensive end Adam Plant (7.0 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, 2020-21) will try to lead a turnaround on defense.

The Rebels finished 107th in the FBS in points allowed (32.8 per game) and 90th in yards allowed (409.7 per game).

The plethora of new players had a chance to get on the same page during summer workouts without the strict COVID-19 restrictions the Rebels faced the past two years.

UNLV eases into the schedule against Idaho State on Aug. 27 with an open date to follow.

“It’s not the coaches feeding us, telling us what to do,” Ajiake said. “It’s some of the older guys understanding what the goals are and understanding what our standards are.”

The schedule is not going to make it easy for Arroyo in his third season.

UNLV has marquee non-conference road games at Cal and Notre Dame and faces West Division powers San Diego State and Fresno State in back-to-back November games.

Arroyo, who was Wyoming’s offensive coordinator in 2009-10 under Dave Christensen, will not face the Cowboys this season unless the two fifth-place divisional picks make surprise runs to the MW title game.