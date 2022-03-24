Former Wyoming coach, NFL assistant Fritz Shurmur to be honored by Hall of Fame

Former University of Wyoming head football coach Fritz Shurmur will be recognized inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, this August.

Shurmur is one of 20 individuals among four groups — assistant coaches, trainers, equipment managers and public relations personnel —to receive the inaugural Awards of Excellence, which recognize significant contributors to the game.

Shurmur coached the Cowboys from 1971-74 before embarking on a 24-year career as one of the top defensive coaches in the NFL. He coached with the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and St. Louis Cardinals before signing on as the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator in 1994. The Packers won Super Bowl XXXI following the 1996 season with a 35-21 victory over the Patriots.

In 1997, the Packers’ defense set an NFL record by allowing just 10 touchdown passes.

Shurmur died in August of 1999 after a short bout with cancer.

According to a release, the names of the award winners will be placed on display at the Hall of Fame and the recipients will be invited to the 2022 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week on Aug. 4-7 in Canton.

John Omohundro, who graduated from UW and later was an athletic trainer for the Cowboys, was also named to the inaugural class. Omohundro was the head athletic trainer for the St. Louis and Arizona Cardinals from 1971-2008.

