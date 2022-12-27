Former Wyoming Cowboys Josh Allen, Logan Wilson set for Monday Night Football clash

LARAMIE – Josh Allen and Logan Wilson took care of business during the NFL's Week 16.

Now the former Wyoming Cowboys will be in the spotlight trying to beat each other when the Buffalo Bills visit the Cincinnati Bengals in a critical AFC matchup on Monday Night Football.

Allen passed for 172 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed for another touchdown to lead the Bills to a 35-13 road victory over the Chicago Bears in frigid conditions at Soldier Field.

Buffalo (12-3) clinched the AFC East and will try to maintain the No. 1 seed over the final two weeks of the regular season.

“It’s the next progression in our goals – playoffs, division title and we know what the next one is,” Allen said.

The star quarterback will likely have to beat the Bengals to make sure the road to the Super Bowl goes through Buffalo.

Wilson led the team with nine tackles (seven solo) and sacked Mac Jones during Cincinnati’s 22-18 win at New England.

The Bengals (11-4) are leading the AFC North Division, one game ahead of Baltimore, and can catch the Bills in the race for seeding with a win.

“We want to have moments like that,” Wilson told The Athletic of Cincinnati’s late goal-line stand to hold off the Patriots. “We want it to be where it’s on us to make a play and make a stop. Because we know someone will.”

Now Wilson will try to stop his former UW teammate Allen on Monday at Paycor Stadium (6:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN).

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 16:

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with seven tackles (six solo) during the Eagles’ 40-34 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ win over the Bears.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Finished with four tackles (two solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and a pass defended during the 49ers’ 37-20 home win over the Washington Commanders.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with six tackles (five solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and two quarterback hits during the Saints’ 17-10 road win over the Cleveland Browns.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Las Vegas Raiders: Finished with five tackles (four solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and a pass defended during the Raiders’ 13-10 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not record any statistics in 31 snaps during the Jaguars’ 19-3 road victory over the New York Jets.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Did not record any statistics during the Broncos’ 51-14 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: Out for the season with a knee injury.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with one solo tackle and 1.0 tackle for loss during the Jaguars’ victory over the Jets.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: The Natrona County High graduate finished with two solo tackles and a pass defended during the Browns’ loss to the Saints.