LARAMIE – The NFL offseason began with some somber post-Super Bowl news.

Conrad Dobler, who played at Wyoming from 1969-71 before a notorious 10-year NFL career playing for the St. Louis Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills, died Monday in Pueblo, Colorado. He was 72.

After playing on the defensive line for the Cowboys under Lloyd Eaton and Fritz Shurmur, Dobler was taken in the fifth round of the 1972 NFL draft by the Cardinals, where he developed into a three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman.

In 1975, Dobler’s unit, which also featured Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Diedorf, only allowed eight sacks, an NFL record at the time.

Dobler appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated for an article titled “Pro Football’s Dirtiest Player” in 1977. He later wrote an autobiography titled “They Call Me Dirty.”

"He was the kind of tough, physical and fierce player that you love to line up with as a teammate and hate to line up against as an opponent,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “On the field, Conrad was a big reason for the success of the Cardiac Cards of the 1970s.”

Dobler, who started 125 of the 129 NFL games he played in, earned his reputation by punching Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman “Mean” Joe Greene and kicking Los Angeles Rams rival Merlin Olsen.

"Of course I'm vindictive," Dobler said in the infamous SI profile. “I was a fifth-round draft choice, and who ever heard of a player from Wyoming?"

The Pokes didn't enjoy much success during Dobler's career in the aftermath of the Black 14 incident, but the program did go 3-0 in Border War games against Colorado State during his time in Laramie.

"We didn't like them, they didn't like us," Dobler said in the "Border War" book. "They didn't like us going down to Fort Collins, drinking their 3.2 beer and stealing their women."

Dobler, who was featured in a popular Miller Lite advertising campaign in the 1980s, endured mental and physical health issues due to his playing career. His wife, Joy, became a paraplegic after an accident in 2001 and died in 2018. He is survived by six children and 11 grandchildren.

One of Dobler’s daughters, Holli, posted on social media that he was surrounded by his family as they cheered on his favorite team, the Chiefs, in their Super Bowl win over Philadelphia on Sunday. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Kansas City, Missouri.