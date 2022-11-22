Former Wyoming Cowboys QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills get the snowball rolling in Detroit

LARAMIE – Josh Allen is pretty good in snow.

Just ask Colorado State.

But nearly seven feet of snow? That was too extreme even for a former Wyoming quarterback.

Due to the historic blizzard in Western New York, Buffalo’s game against Cleveland was moved to Detroit.

Allen passed for 197 yards and a touchdown during the Bills’ 31-23 victory over the Browns.

“We easily could have folded and allowed it to be an excuse for us,” Allen said of having the home game moved to the Motor City.

After struggling with turnovers in recent games, Allen played a clean game with some much-needed run support from Devin Singletary and James Cook, who rushed for 86 yards each.

The Bills will play in the same stadium again against the Lions on Thursday (10 a.m., CBS).

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 11:

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with five tackles (three solo) during the Eagles’ 17-16 road win over the Indianapolis Colts. Philadelphia improved to 5-0 on the road and 9-1 overall.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ win over the Browns.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Finished with three solo tackles and one pass defended during the 49ers’ 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with seven tackles (three solo), 1.5 sacks, 1.0 tackle for loss and two quarterback hits during the Saints’ 27-20 home win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders: Was signed by the Raiders off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad last week but was not activated for Las Vegas’ 22-16 road win over the Denver Broncos.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Bye week.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with two tackles (one solo) during the Broncos’ loss to the Raiders.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: Out for the season with a knee injury.

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with eight tackles (five solo) during the Bengals’ 37-30 road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Bye week.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: The Natrona County High graduate finished with one tackle and sacked Josh Allen during the Browns’ loss to the Bills.