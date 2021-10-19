Former Wyoming Cowboys QB Josh Allen comes up a yard short in Monday Night Football spotlight

LARAMIE – Josh Allen did everything but gain the longest yard.

The former Wyoming Cowboys quarterback shined in the Monday Night Football spotlight, but Allen was stuffed on fourth-and-1 at the Tennessee 3-yard line in the closing seconds of the Buffalo Bills’ 34-31 loss to the Titans in Nashville.

Allen finished 35-for-47 for 353 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 26 yards and caught a 2-point conversion pass thrown by tight end Dawson Knox on a “Philly Special” play that gave the Bills a 31-24 lead.

“I’ll trust him again if we’re in that situation again,” Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said of calling for Allen’s QB sneak instead of kicking a game-tying field goal to force overtime. “I’ll take Josh Allen 10 times out of 10.”

Through six games this season, Allen has completed 64.8% of his passes for 1,723 yards with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Bills (4-2) are entering a bye week.

Here’s a look at how other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 6: