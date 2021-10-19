Former Wyoming Cowboys QB Josh Allen comes up a yard short in Monday Night Football spotlight

LARAMIE – Josh Allen did everything but gain the longest yard.
The former Wyoming Cowboys quarterback shined in the Monday Night Football spotlight, but Allen was stuffed on fourth-and-1 at the Tennessee 3-yard line in the closing seconds of the Buffalo Bills’ 34-31 loss to the Titans in Nashville.
Allen finished 35-for-47 for 353 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 26 yards and caught a 2-point conversion pass thrown by tight end Dawson Knox on a “Philly Special” play that gave the Bills a 31-24 lead.
“I’ll trust him again if we’re in that situation again,” Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said of calling for Allen’s QB sneak instead of kicking a game-tying field goal to force overtime. “I’ll take Josh Allen 10 times out of 10.”
Through six games this season, Allen has completed 64.8% of his passes for 1,723 yards with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Bills (4-2) are entering a bye week.
Here’s a look at how other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 6:
Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with six tackles (five solo) with 2.0 tackles for loss and an interception during the Bengals’ 34-11 road win over the Detroit Lions. The Natrona County High graduate is having a Pro Bowl season leading Cincinnati with 53 tackles and ranking second in the NFL with four interceptions.
Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with seven tackles (five solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss during the Jaguars’ 23-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins in London, which was Jacksonville’s first win of the season and the first win of the Urban Meyer era. Wingard is second on the team with 40 tackles.
Jacob Hollister, tight end, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not have any receptions and was only targeted once by rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the Jaguars’ 23-20 victory.
Chase Roullier, center, Washington Football Team: Started Washington’s 31-13 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with three tackles (two solo) during the Eagles’ 28-22 loss to Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday in Philadelphia.
Tashaun Gipson, safety, Chicago Bears: Finished with five tackles (four solo) during the Bears’ 24-14 home loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Bye week.
Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with four tackles (two solo) during the Broncos’ 34-24 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Did not record any statistics during the Rams’ 38-11 road win over the New York Giants.
Tyler Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ road loss at Tennessee.
Austin Fort, tight end, Tennessee Titans: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Titans’ win over Buffalo.
Rico Gafford, wide receiver, Denver Broncos: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Broncos’ loss to Las Vegas.
Eddie Yarbrough, defensive end, San Francisco 49ers: Bye week.
Also:
Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars: The former Natrona County High standout was on the inactive list for the Jaguars’ victory over Miami.
