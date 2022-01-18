Former Wyoming Cowboys QB Josh Allen shines in Bills' historic playoff win

LARAMIE – Bill Belichick’s first mistake was to defer after winning the opening coin toss.

Josh Allen promptly marched the Bills down the field on a 70-yard scoring drive capped with a spectacular touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox on a classic scramble play by No. 17 that lasted 13 seconds.

The avalanche was just getting started on a frigid winter night as Allen led Buffalo to a 47-17 romp over Belichick’s New England Patriots in the Wild Card round last Saturday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The former Wyoming quarterback was 21-for-25 passing for 308 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Allen also ran for 66 yards.

After finishing with more touchdowns than incompletions, Allen had a passer rating of 157.6, which fell just short of a perfect 158.2 mark.

Buffalo became the first team in NFL history to score a touchdown on each of its first seven possessions without committing a turnover or punting.

“We just couldn’t keep up with them,” Belichick said.

Now Allen will try to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense when Buffalo faces Kansas City in the Divisional round this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (4:30 p.m., CBS).

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during the Wild Card round:

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: The Natrona County High graduate finished with a game-high 12 tackles (nine solo) and one pass defended during the Bengals’ 26-19 home victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Cincinnati, which had not won a playoff game since 1991, advances to face the top-seeded Titans on Saturday in Tennessee (2:30 p.m., CBS).

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Returned from the COVID-19 reserve list and finished with four tackles (two solo) during the Eagles’ 31-15 road loss to Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Epps finished the season with 66 tackles and an interception.

Mark Nzeocha, linebacker, San Francisco 49ers: Did not record any defensive statistics and was called for a penalty after running into the punter during the 49ers’ 23-17 road win over the Dallas Cowboys. San Francisco plays at Green Bay in the Divisional round on Saturday (6:15 p.m., FOX).

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Not activated from the practice squad for the Rams’ 34-11 home victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round on Monday. Los Angeles advances to play Tampa Bay in the Divisional round on Sunday (1 p.m., NBC).

Brian Hill, running back, San Francisco 49ers: Not activated from the practice squad for the 49ers’ win over the Cowboys.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ win over the Patriots.

Austin Fort, tight end, Tennessee Titans: Opening-round bye.

