Former Wyoming Cowboys QB Levi Williams transferring to MWC champion Utah State

There’s a chance Levi Williams will play again at War Memorial Stadium.

For visiting Utah State.

The former Wyoming quarterback, who entered the NCAA transfer portal after earning Famous Idaho Potato Bowl most valuable player honors, announced Thursday he will continue his career with the Mountain West champion Aggies.

Williams completed 54% of his passes for 2,210 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his three seasons with the Cowboys.

The 6-foot-5 third-year sophomore also ran for 763 yards and 13 touchdowns, including 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns during UW’s 52-38 victory over Kent State in the Potato Bowl on Dec. 21.

After replacing Sean Chambers as the starter midway through the 2021 season, Williams finished the volatile 7-6 campaign completing 60% of his passes for 990 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Williams had his best game of the regular season against his new team, finishing 12-for-15 for 242 yards with two touchdowns and an interception during UW’s 44-17 victory over Utah State on Nov. 20.

The Aggies, who went on to win the MW and finish with 11 wins, are expected to return starting quarterback Logan Bonner and Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl hero Cooper Legas.

Bonner, who followed head coach Blake Anderson from Arkansas State to Utah State last year, completed 61.2% of his passed for 3,628 yards with 36 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Legas, a sophomore from Orem, Utah, came into the LA Bowl after Bonner was injured and finished 11-for-20 for 171 yards with two touchdowns and an interception during the 24-13 bowl victory over Oregon State.

After Williams helped lead the Pokes to the win in Logan, Utah, UW head coach Craig Bohl noted that his quarterback had extra motivation playing in front of his girlfriend, a Utah State volleyball player.

The Aggies will play in Laramie during the 2021 season. Dates for MW games have not been released by the conference.

Williams will have to win a competitive quarterback battle to see the field at Utah State. UW’s starting quarterback will be a new face with Chambers also entering the portal after starting the team’s first seven games.

Bohl announced publicly that the Cowboys are in the market to add a quarterback via the portal or by signing a junior college transfer.

Utah transfer Jayden Clemons and redshirt freshmen Gavin Beerup and Hank Gibbs are the only quarterbacks currently on the UW roster. The 2022 recruiting class includes Caden Becker, a 6-4 quarterback prospect from Omaha, Neb.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.