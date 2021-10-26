Former Wyoming Cowboys standout Logan Wilson helps lead Bengals to top of AFC North

LARAMIE – It was a relatively quiet week for Pokes in the pros with Josh Allen and three other former Wyoming players enjoying a bye week.

But Logan Wilson stayed busy.

The Natrona County High graduate led Cincinnati with seven tackles, including a tackle for loss of elusive quarterback Lamar Jackson, during the Bengals’ 41-17 win at Baltimore.

Wilson has emerged as one of the best linebackers in the NFL during the Bengals' rapid rise from the bottom of the league to the top of the AFC North. He leads Cincinnati with 60 tackles and ranks second in the NFL with four interceptions.

“Growing up my whole life playing football, I had never played linebacker. I was a defensive back my whole career, until I got to the University of Wyoming where coach (Craig) Bohl moved me there,” Wilson recently explained when asked about his exceptional coverage skills on the Jim Rome Show. “I kind of used my pass background to my advantage. I take big pride in being able to stay on the field for all three downs.”

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 7: