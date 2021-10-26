Former Wyoming Cowboys standout Logan Wilson helps lead Bengals to top of AFC North

LARAMIE – It was a relatively quiet week for Pokes in the pros with Josh Allen and three other former Wyoming players enjoying a bye week.
But Logan Wilson stayed busy.
The Natrona County High graduate led Cincinnati with seven tackles, including a tackle for loss of elusive quarterback Lamar Jackson, during the Bengals’ 41-17 win at Baltimore.
Wilson has emerged as one of the best linebackers in the NFL during the Bengals' rapid rise from the bottom of the league to the top of the AFC North. He leads Cincinnati with 60 tackles and ranks second in the NFL with four interceptions.
“Growing up my whole life playing football, I had never played linebacker. I was a defensive back my whole career, until I got to the University of Wyoming where coach (Craig) Bohl moved me there,” Wilson recently explained when asked about his exceptional coverage skills on the Jim Rome Show. “I kind of used my pass background to my advantage. I take big pride in being able to stay on the field for all three downs.”
Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 7:
Chase Roullier, center, Washington Football Team: Started Washington’s 24-10 road loss to the Green Bay Packers. Roullier blocked for Taylor Heinicke, who passed for 268 yards and a touchdown and ran for 95 yards, and also helped his quarterback by recovering one of his fumbles.
Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Led the team with 11 tackles (five solo) during the Eagles’ 33-22 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tashaun Gipson, safety, Chicago Bears: Did not play in the Bears’ 38-3 road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a hip injury.
Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with one tackle during the Saints’ 13-10 road win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with six tackles (five solo) during the Broncos’ 17-14 road loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Josh Allen, quarterback, Buffalo Bills: Bye week. Allen and the AFC East-leading Bills host Miami on Sunday.
Tyler Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Bye week.
Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Bye week.
Jacob Hollister, tight end, Jacksonville Jaguars: Bye week.
Austin Fort, tight end, Tennessee Titans: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Titans’ 27-3 home win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rico Gafford, wide receiver, Denver Broncos: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Broncos’ loss to Cleveland.
Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Rams’ 28-19 home win over the Detroit Lions.
Eddie Yarbrough, defensive end, San Francisco 49ers: Was not activated from the practice squad for the 49ers’ 30-18 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Also:
Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars: The former Natrona County High player had a bye week.
