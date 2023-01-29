Former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson, Bengals suffer heartbreaking loss in Kansas City

LARAMIE – Logan Wilson and the Bengals won’t be going back to the Super Bowl.

The Casper native and former Wyoming linebacker finished with six tackles (five solo) during Cincinnati’s crushing 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wilson watched helplessly as defensive end Joseph Ossai was called for a late hit on Patrick Mahomes in the final seconds, which helped set up Harrison Butker’s game-winning 45-yard field goal on the next snap.

The Chiefs avenged last year’s loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship.

Wilson finished the season with 123 tackles (83 solo), 2.5 sacks and an interception.

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: The former UW walk-on is headed to the Super Bowl. Epps finished with two solo tackles and the Eagles defense dominated the quarterback-depleted 49ers 31-7. Christian McCaffrey did leap over Epps en route to the end zone for San Francisco’s lone touchdown.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Finished with two tackles (one solo) during the 49ers’ disappointing loss in Philadelphia. Gipson finished the season, his 11th in the NFL, with 61 tackles and five interceptions. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent.