Former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson expected to return from injury for Cincinnati Bengals

LARAMIE – Logan Wilson could be ready for primetime.

The former Natrona County High and Wyoming standout missed Cincinnati’s 35-17 home victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday with a shoulder injury, but it is not believed to be a long-term setback.

Head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Wilson could return to the lineup when the Bengals host the rival Cleveland Browns on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football.

Wilson played through a labrum injury last season that required offseason surgery. He finished with a team-high 100 tackles and four interceptions during the 2021 regular season before helping lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

In six games this season, Wilson has 38 tackles and one interception.

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 7:

Josh Allen, quarterback, Buffalo Bills: Open date. Allen and the Bills will return to action against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (6:20 p.m., NBC).

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Open date.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Open date.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Finished with five solo tackles and a pass defended during the 49ers’ 44-23 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with two solo tackles during the Saints’ 42-34 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Minnesota Vikings: Open date.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not record any statistics in four snaps on defense and 18 snaps on special teams during the Jaguars’ 23-17 home loss to the New York Giants.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with five tackles (one solo), 0.5 sacks and a quarterback hit during the Broncos’ 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: Out for the season with a knee injury.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with one tackle on 13 special teams snaps during the Jaguars’ loss to the Giants.

Also: Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: The former Natrona County High standout had one tackle, 1.0 sack and 1.0 tackle for loss during the Browns’ 23-20 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens.