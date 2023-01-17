Former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson in middle of historic play for Bengals

LARAMIE – The Governor used his veto power at the goal line.

Cincinnati middle linebacker Logan Wilson jarred the football out of the outstretched arms of Tyler Huntley as the Baltimore quarterback was attempting to sneak the ball over the plane of the goal line.

Sam Hubbard scooped up the fumble and rumbled down the field for a 98-yard touchdown that proved to be the difference in the Bengals’ 24-17 victory over the AFC North rival Ravens in the wild-card round on Sunday night at Paycor Stadium.

“I knew it was a sneak formation. I knew there was space,” Wilson told the Athletic. “I don’t remember what exact yard line it was on, but it was at least a yard-and-a-half away from the goal line, so I knew there was gonna be time before he was able to reach the ball all the way across the goal line.

“I just jumped up, and made a play and punched the ball out.”

Wilson, the former Wyoming and Natrona County High School standout who led the Bengals with 10 tackles, will forever be remembered as the catalyst for one of the greatest plays in NFL playoff history.

The 98-yard fumble return was the longest in NFL playoff history and the longest playoff touchdown of any kind in Bengals history.

“Logan is smarter than me,” Hubbard said of the historic turnover. “I was just trying to get some penetration and get the stop, because that’s what our defense does. We scratch and claw and try to defend every yard as best we can.”

Wilson will face former UW teammate Josh Allen when the Bengals play the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round on Sunday (1 p.m., CBS).

It will be an emotional rematch of the Jan. 2 regular-season game that was canceled after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati. The Bills safety has recovered to the point where he is back home in Buffalo and could make an appearance at Highmark Stadium.

Here’s a look at how other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during the wild-card round:

Josh Allen, quarterback, Buffalo Bills: Finished 23-for-39 passing for 352 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Bills’ 34-31 home victory over the Miami Dolphins. Allen also lost a fumble during the up-and-down performance. “All that matters is surviving and advancing. Doesn’t matter how we win, it’s if we win.”

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Bye. The Eagles will host the New York Giants in the divisional round on Saturday (6:15 p.m., FOX).

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ win over Dolphins.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Finished with three tackles (two solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss during the 49ers’ 41-23 home victory over the Seattle Seahawks. San Francisco will host the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round on Sunday (4:30 p.m., FOX).

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Seattle Seahawks: Not activated from the practice squad for the Seahawks’ loss to the 49ers.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with three solo tackles during the Jaguars’ 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacksonville trailed 27-0 before rallying for the win to advance to play top-seeded Kansas City on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium (2:30 p.m., NBC).

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not record any statistics during the Jaguars’ victory over the Chargers.

