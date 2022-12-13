Former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson racks up 17 tackles in Bengals' victory

LARAMIE – Logan Wilson might be the football “Governor” of two states pretty soon.

The former Wyoming linebacker made 17 tackles to help lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 23-10 victory over the rival Cleveland Browns in the NFL's Battle of Ohio on Sunday.

“He does a great job,” Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader said of Wilson. “I know if I can clear up the picture for him or Germaine (Pratt), they’re going to tackle. It makes my job easy. They go in there and make plays.”

Wilson had 14 solo tackles and a hit on Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was limited to 26-for-42 passing for 276 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

“He’s a different style quarterback,” Wilson said. “At the end of the day, we did enough to stop him.”

The Bengals (9-4) have won five consecutive games and are tied with Baltimore for the lead in the AFC North.

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 14:

Josh Allen, quarterback, Buffalo Bills: Finished 16-for-27 passing for 147 yards with one touchdown and led the team with 47 rushing yards and a touchdown during the Bills’ 20-12 home win over the New York Jets.

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with a team-high eight tackles (seven solo) during the Eagles’ 48-22 road win over the New York Giants.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ win over the Jets.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Finished with four solo tackles and a pass defended during the 49ers’ 35-7 home victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Bye week

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Las Vegas Raiders: Finished with three tackles (two solo) during the Raiders’ 17-16 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders: Did not record any statistics during the Raiders’ loss to the Rams.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Inactive for the Jaguars’ 36-22 road win over the Tennessee Titans due to an ankle injury.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with four tackles (one solo) during the Broncos’ 34-28 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: Out for the season with a knee injury.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with seven tackles (six solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, one pass defended and one quarterback hit during the Jaguars’ win over the Titans.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: The Natrona County High graduate did not record any statistics in 33 snaps during the Browns’ loss to the Bengals.