Former Wyoming players hope to parlay brief XFL stints into NFL opportunities

“He said, ‘They’re going to make this XFL league and I think it would be good for you,’” Huff recalled. “I was like, ‘I just want to play the game of football.’”

Huff worked out for the Roughnecks last summer and was eventually drafted by the hometown team in October. Rotating with Cody Brown at free safety, Huff finished the abbreviated season with 20 tackles for the league’s last undefeated team. At 5-0, Houston had the inside track on the No. 1 playoff seed with a three-game lead on everyone else in the West Division standings before the season was canceled.

“I felt like it would be a step up from college football and maybe just a tad bit lower than the NFL, and it kind of played out to be what I imagined it would be,” Huff said. “But for me overall, just the experience, the exposure and just to play the game of football is really amazing.”

Huff said the primary difference in the NFL and XFL experiences is the paychecks, which are far less lucrative in the XFL than the six- and seven-figure salaries often earned in the NFL. There was also a much different media experience in the XFL, which gave viewers a unique broadcast experience during its national telecasts. Coaches and referees were often mic’d up, and it was the norm for sideline reporters to chase down players immediately after impactful plays for in-game interviews.