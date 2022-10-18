Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen, Bills exorcise some demons in Kansas City

LARAMIE – Josh Allen put the cape on again.
The former Wyoming quarterback leaped over a would-be tackler in a single bound and later threw a game-winning touchdown pass to complete a 12-play, 76-yard drive with 64 seconds left in Buffalo’s 24-20 win over Kansas City on Sunday.
This time “Superman” had some help from the Bills’ defense, which allowed the Chiefs to escape with an overtime win in last year’s classic playoff matchup between the AFC powers at Arrowhead Stadium after an Allen touchdown pass had given the visitors the lead with 13 seconds left in regulation.
Cornerback Taron Johnson intercepted Patrick Mahomes, who was being pressured by marquee offseason acquisition Von Miller, in the final seconds to make sure Allen walked off the field a winner.
“Nothing we did last year translates to what we’re doing this year,” Allen said after the Bills improved to 5-1 entering a bye week. “What happened in the past, that’s where it is. All we can do is focus on the next one. Today was the next one.”
Allen finished with 329 yards passing and three touchdowns, including the 14-yard score to tight end Dawson Knox to cap the scoring. Buffalo’s NFL most valuable player candidate hurdled safety Justin Reid on the way to finishing with 32 yards rushing.
Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 6:
Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with five solo tackles and one pass defended during the Eagles’ 26-17 home win over the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia’s elite secondary made life miserable for Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush, who finished 18-for-38 passing for 181 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ win over the Chiefs. Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Finished second on the team with nine tackles (seven solo) during the 49ers’ 28-14 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Did not record any statistics during the Saints’ 30-26 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Jacob Hollister, tight end, Minnesota Vikings: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Vikings’ 24-16 road win over the Miami Dolphins. Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not record any statistics during the Jaguars’ 34-27 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with three tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hit during the Broncos’ 19-16 overtime road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: On the team's injured reserved list and expected to undergo season-ending knee surgery. Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with four solo tackles during the Bengals’ win over the Saints. Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not record any statistics in the Jaguars’ loss to the Colts. Also: Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: The former Natrona County High standout finished with one tackle in the Browns’ 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots.
Sidearm bullet
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) fires a sidearm pass as a pair of Kansas City Chiefs defenders close in during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Motor running
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) rounds the corner during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Costly turnover
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47) jumps on the ball to recover a fumble on a pitch from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) to Isaiah McKenzie during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Miller pressure
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under pressure from Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Elam interception
Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) celebrates his interception during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Flyover
A flyover of military aircraft before the start of the Bills game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Anthem
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, left, quarterback Josh Allen (17) and the Buffalo Bills stand for the National Anthem before the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Beat louder
Buffalo Bills fans in the crowd during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Allen throws deep
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes downfield during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Opening drive miscue
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) can't hang on to a pitched ball, leading to a turnover during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Nice hat
A Buffalo Bills fan takes a photograph before the start of the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Edmunds on the prowl
Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) tracks down Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Containing Kelce
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) makes a diving stop on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
It takes two
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is knocked out of bounds by a pair of Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Following the Shnowman
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) follows a block from offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
McKenzie for a first down
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Allen on the move
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) steps away from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) as he looks for other options during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Diggs downfield
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) looks for extra yards against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Scrambling
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles out of the pocket during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Quarterback slide
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) tags down a sliding Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Mahomes throws
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws downfield against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Davis touchdown catch
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) makes a monster catch for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Allen under pressure
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) makes a throw as he is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Hard Knox
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) upends Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) after a catch during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Under Pressure
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Smith-Schuster pulls away
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) runs away from the Buffalo Bills secondary for a touchdown during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Davis has a step
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) makes a monster catch for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Eyes downfield
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks downfield through a trio of Kansas City Chiefs defenders during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Ruling on the field
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks for clarification from down judge Sarah Thomas (53) during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Diggs touchdown catch
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) for a touchdown during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Allen pivots
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) makes a cut as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) closes in during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Keeping Kelce close
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) wraps up Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Shakir shakes the D
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) lunges toward Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) after a catch during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Double team? No problem!
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) and safety Justin Reid (20) during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Almost a sack
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second quarter Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
This time, it's a sack
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Mahomes strikes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) looks for a way around running back Jerick McKinnon (1) during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Minimizing damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) wraps up Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) after a pass during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Battle up the middle
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) is tripped up by Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal (33) during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Happy home crowd
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman jumps into the stands to celebrate his touchdown during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Man down
Trainers tend to Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
End zone connection
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) and quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrate their touchdown during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Diggs damages defense
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) tries to squeeze extra yards out of a completed pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) and defensive end George Karlaftis (56) make it difficult during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
No good
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) misses a 51-yard field goal attempt during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Forced throw
Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) as he throws a pass during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Open downfield
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Giant leap for Bills-kind
Fios subscribers might have missed this moment Sunday when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hurdled Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) in what has become his signature move.
That's all folks
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) runs away with the ball, and the game, after intercepting a Patrick Mahomes pass during the fourth quarter.
Seriously?
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott argues his case to line judge Mark Stewart (75) during the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
MVP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates his team's 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Knox ends up on top
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) makes a touchdown catch against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Batted down
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass that is tipped by a rushing Buffalo Bills lineman during the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Josh jumps Justin
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leaps over Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) in what has become a signature move during the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Sea of blue
A patch of Bills blue amid a sea of Chiefs red during the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Flying out of bounds
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) goes flying out of bounds as he is hit by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
On the run
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks for room during the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Running away with the game
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) celebrates his game-ending interception during the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Happy fans
Buffalo Bills fans celebrate a game-ending interception by Taron Johnson during the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Competitors and gentlemen
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) shake hands after the Buffalo Bills 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
High five
Josh Allen celebrates the Buffalo Bills 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Prayer of thanks
Players and personnel from both teams join together for a prayer after the Buffalo Bills 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Billievers in KC
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) signs autographs for fans after the Buffalo Bills 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
