Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen, Bills exorcise some demons in Kansas City

LARAMIE – Josh Allen put the cape on again.

The former Wyoming quarterback leaped over a would-be tackler in a single bound and later threw a game-winning touchdown pass to complete a 12-play, 76-yard drive with 64 seconds left in Buffalo’s 24-20 win over Kansas City on Sunday.

This time “Superman” had some help from the Bills’ defense, which allowed the Chiefs to escape with an overtime win in last year’s classic playoff matchup between the AFC powers at Arrowhead Stadium after an Allen touchdown pass had given the visitors the lead with 13 seconds left in regulation.

Cornerback Taron Johnson intercepted Patrick Mahomes, who was being pressured by marquee offseason acquisition Von Miller, in the final seconds to make sure Allen walked off the field a winner.

“Nothing we did last year translates to what we’re doing this year,” Allen said after the Bills improved to 5-1 entering a bye week. “What happened in the past, that’s where it is. All we can do is focus on the next one. Today was the next one.”

Allen finished with 329 yards passing and three touchdowns, including the 14-yard score to tight end Dawson Knox to cap the scoring. Buffalo’s NFL most valuable player candidate hurdled safety Justin Reid on the way to finishing with 32 yards rushing.

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 6:

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with five solo tackles and one pass defended during the Eagles’ 26-17 home win over the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia’s elite secondary made life miserable for Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush, who finished 18-for-38 passing for 181 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ win over the Chiefs.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Finished second on the team with nine tackles (seven solo) during the 49ers’ 28-14 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Did not record any statistics during the Saints’ 30-26 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Minnesota Vikings: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Vikings’ 24-16 road win over the Miami Dolphins.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not record any statistics during the Jaguars’ 34-27 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with three tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hit during the Broncos’ 19-16 overtime road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: On the team's injured reserved list and expected to undergo season-ending knee surgery.

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with four solo tackles during the Bengals’ win over the Saints.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not record any statistics in the Jaguars’ loss to the Colts.

Also: Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: The former Natrona County High standout finished with one tackle in the Browns’ 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots.