Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen gets Buffalo Bills, MVP candidacy back on track

LARAMIE – Josh Allen is doing his best to keep the Bills’ Super Bowl train on the tracks during a bumpy 17-game ride.

A week after Buffalo’s head-scratching 9-6 loss at Jacksonville, the former Wyoming star quarterback finished 21-for-28 for 366 yards with two touchdowns and one interception during the Bills’ 45-17 victory over the New York Jets.

Allen is now the betting favorite to win the NFL’s most valuable player award.

“That’s the one thing we’re not going to do is ride this roller coaster of, ‘We were the worst team to ever play, and now we’re the best team to ever play,’” Allen said of the weekly overreaction among fans and media to every result.

Through nine games, Allen is completing 66.3% of his pass attempts with 2,602 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. He is also the Bills’ second-leading rusher with 322 yards and three touchdowns.

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 10:

Brian Hill, running back, Cleveland Browns: UW’s all-time leading rusher was signed to the Browns’ practice squad last week and then elevated to the 53-man roster. Hill did not register any statistics during Cleveland’s 45-7 road loss to the New England Patriots.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with three tackles (two solo) during the Jaguars’ 23-17 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with one tackle and one pass defended during the Eagles’ 30-13 road win over the Denver Broncos.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Returned from a shoulder injury and registered two tackles (one solo) during the Saints’ 23-21 road loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Returned to the lineup after missing the two previous games with a thumb injury and did not record any statistics in the Broncos’ loss to the Eagles.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Jacksonville Jaguars: Was not activated for the Jaguars’ loss to the Colts.

Eddie Yarbrough, defensive end, Minnesota Vikings: After getting waived by the San Francisco 49ers, Yarbrough was signed by Minnesota and played in the Vikings’ 27-20 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Did not record any statistics during the Rams’ 31-10 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, Chicago Bears: Bye week.

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Bye week.

Austin Fort, tight end, Tennessee Titans: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Titans’ win over the Saints.

Rico Gafford, wide receiver, Denver Broncos: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Broncos’ loss to the Eagles due to a thumb injury.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ victory over the Jets.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Football Team: Injured reserve.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with two quarterback hits and 1.0 tackle for loss during the Jaguars’ loss to Indianapolis.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.