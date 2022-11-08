Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen injured during Buffalo Bills' brutal loss to the New York Jets

LARAMIE – It was a painful Sunday for Josh Allen.
The former Wyoming quarterback was 18-for-34 passing for 205 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble during the Buffalo Bills’ 20-17 loss to the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The subpar performance allowed Zach Wilson, a former BYU quarterback, to walk off the field a winner after passing for 154 yards and a touchdown.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for a right elbow injury that includes his UCL and surrounding nerves, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported.
And injury was added to the insulting defeat as Allen is being evaluated for an elbow injury on his throwing arm.
“It's tough to win in this league when you're playing a good team and your quarterback plays like (expletive)," Allen said. "Made some bad decisions tonight. Really cost our team.”
Allen, who was sacked five times and hit eight times, was the Bills’ leading rusher with 86 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. He appeared to injure his throwing hand after being strip-sacked but said of the pain: “I’ll get through it.”
The Bills (6-2), who have a half-game lead over the Jets and Miami Dolphins in the AFC East, will try to get back on track at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 9:
Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with five tackles (two solo) during the Eagles’ 29-17 road win over the Houston Texans. Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ loss to the Jets. Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Bye week. Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with three solo tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss in the Saints’ 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Jacob Hollister, tight end, Minnesota Vikings: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Vikings’ 20-17 road win over the Washington Commanders. Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with one solo tackle and a pass defended during the Jaguars’ 27-20 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Bye week. Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: Out for the season with a knee injury. Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with four solo tackles during the Bengals’ 42-21 home win over the Carolina Panthers. Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with three tackles (two solo) during the Jaguars’ win over the Raiders.
]
Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: Bye week.
Photos: Buffalo Bills fall to New York Jets 20-17 in AFC East matchup
Buffalo Bills players stand for the national anthem.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs catches a pass during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws a pass during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary breaks for the open field during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook evades a tackle during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott surveys the field during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox fights for yards after a catch.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen chases a fumbled snap during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scores a touchdown during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones chases down New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defenders try to block a field goal by New York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson cannot tackle New York Jets running back Michael Carter during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary fights for yards during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs runs up the sideline after a catch.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary makes a catch during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs for a touchdown.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scores a touchdown during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Josh Allen.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defenders tackle New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White catches a ball on the sideline.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
New York Jets running back Michael Carter celebrates a touchdown.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds can't corral an interception during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defenders chase New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A broken SkyCam causes a delay during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller sacks New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defender A.J. Epenesa celebrates a fumble recovery after a Von Miller sack during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford defends New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
New York Jets running back James Robinson (23) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Tim Settle (99) tries to block a New York Jets extra point during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tackled by New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman help up quarterback Josh Allen after a tackle during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A Buffalo Bills fan looks dejected after a turnover in the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass runs off the field after kicking the ball out of bounds on a kickoff during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is sacked by New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde applauds special teams players after pinning the New York Jets deep in their own territory on a punt during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott cheers on his defense during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive endGreg Rousseau attempts in vain to tackle New York Jets running back Michael Carter during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills cornerback player Dane Jackson lays on the field after injuring himself in the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (left) and defensive end Boogie Basham (right) tackle New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs look on from the bench as the New York Jets drive for a field goal during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin sacks New York Jets quarterback Zack Wilson.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
New York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis drops a pass during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dawson Knox walk off the field after a loss to the New York Jets.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs walks off the field after a loss to the New York Jets.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
