Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen injured during Buffalo Bills' brutal loss to the New York Jets

LARAMIE – It was a painful Sunday for Josh Allen.

The former Wyoming quarterback was 18-for-34 passing for 205 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble during the Buffalo Bills’ 20-17 loss to the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The subpar performance allowed Zach Wilson, a former BYU quarterback, to walk off the field a winner after passing for 154 yards and a touchdown.

And injury was added to the insulting defeat as Allen is being evaluated for an elbow injury on his throwing arm.

“It's tough to win in this league when you're playing a good team and your quarterback plays like (expletive)," Allen said. "Made some bad decisions tonight. Really cost our team.”

Allen, who was sacked five times and hit eight times, was the Bills’ leading rusher with 86 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. He appeared to injure his throwing hand after being strip-sacked but said of the pain: “I’ll get through it.”

The Bills (6-2), who have a half-game lead over the Jets and Miami Dolphins in the AFC East, will try to get back on track at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 9:

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with five tackles (two solo) during the Eagles’ 29-17 road win over the Houston Texans.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ loss to the Jets.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Bye week.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with three solo tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss in the Saints’ 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Minnesota Vikings: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Vikings’ 20-17 road win over the Washington Commanders.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with one solo tackle and a pass defended during the Jaguars’ 27-20 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Bye week.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: Out for the season with a knee injury.

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with four solo tackles during the Bengals’ 42-21 home win over the Carolina Panthers.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with three tackles (two solo) during the Jaguars’ win over the Raiders.

Also:

]Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: Bye week.