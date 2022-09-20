Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen leads Bills to romp over Titans on MNF

LARAMIE – Wyoming fans looking to cross attending a Super Bowl off their bucket list might want to start planning to be in Glendale, Arizona, for the big game on Feb. 12, 2023.

There’s a good chance Josh Allen will be there.

The former UW and current Buffalo quarterback finished 26-for-38 passing for 317 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions during the Bills’ 41-7 razing of the Tennessee Titans – the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs last season – on Monday Night Football in Orchard Park, New York.

Allen, who previously shined in the NFL opening night win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, watched the fourth quarter from the sideline with the game in hand.

“When we execute how we know we’re supposed to execute, success typically leads to success,” Allen said after throwing three of his touchdown passes to star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. “We’re just trying to be the best versions of ourselves.”

The win capped an eventful weekend for Allen’s father, Joel, who sang the national anthem before the Cowboys’ 17-14 victory over Air Force on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium.

Buffalo will play a key AFC East game at Miami this Sunday.

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 2:

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with six tackles (two solo) in the Eagles’ 24-7 victory over Minnesota. Philadelphia’s defense intercepted Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins three times to improve to 2-0.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ 41-7 victory over the Titans.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Finished with one tackle and a pass defended in the 49ers’ 27-7 home win over Seattle.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with three tackles (one solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss in the Saints’ 20-10 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with three tackles (one solo) in the Jaguars’ 24-0 home shutout of the Indianapolis Colts.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with one tackle in the Broncos’ 16-9 home win over the Houston Texans.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: Played 73 of the 74 offensive snaps in the Commanders’ 36-27 loss at Detroit. Roullier snapped to quarterback Carson Wentz, who passed for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with three tackles (one solo) in the Bengals’ 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with two tackles (one solo) in the Jaguars’ shutout of the Colts.

Also: Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: The former Natrona County High standout had one tackle in the Browns' 31-30 loss to the New York Jets.