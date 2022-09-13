Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen leads Buffalo Bills to dominant win over reigning Super Bowl champions

LARAMIE – Josh Allen watched the Los Angeles Rams raise a banner for winning Super Bowl LVI.

Then the former Wyoming and current Buffalo quarterback shredded the Rams for 353 total yards and four touchdowns during the Bills’ 31-10 victory over the reigning champions at SoFi Stadium.

Allen completed his first 10 passes and finished 26-for-31 for 297 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also led the team with 56 yards rushing and a touchdown.

One of Allen’s interceptions went through wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie’s hands and was picked off by Terrell Lewis.

“There’s a lot to learn, but that second half, that’s who we want to be,” Allen said after the Bills outscored the Rams 21-0 after the intermission. “We were 90 percent on third down. That’s a recipe for success.”

Buffalo will host Tennessee in Week 2 on Monday Night Football (5:15 p.m., ESPN).

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 1:

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Led the team with 10 tackles in the Eagles’ 38-35 victory at Detroit. Epps had eight solo tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ victory over the Rams.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Activated from the practice squad and finished with three tackles (two solo) in the 49ers’ 19-10 loss at Chicago.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with two solo tackles in the Saints’ 27-26 win at Atlanta.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with one tackle in the Jaguars’ 28-22 loss at Washington.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with one tackle in the Broncos’ 17-16 loss at Seattle.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: Played all 77 offensive snaps in the Commanders’ victory over Jacksonville. Roullier snapped to and blocked for new Washington quarterback Carson Wentz, who passed for 313 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with eight tackles (six solo) and a pass defended in the Bengals’ 23-20 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with one tackle in the Jaguars’ loss at Washington.

Also: Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: The former Natrona County High standout had one tackle in the Browns' 26-24 win at Carolina.