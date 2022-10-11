Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen living fantasy life during Buffalo Bills' romp over Pittsburgh

LARAMIE – Josh Allen isn’t just beloved in Western New York and Wyoming.

The Bills superstar and NFL most valuable player candidate is in the hearts of his fantasy football owners around the country after putting up more video game-like statistics.

Allen threw a 98-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis to set the tone for Buffalo’s 38-3 stampede of Pittsburgh on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York.

The former UW quarterback finished with 20 completions for 424 yards with four touchdowns and one interception throwing through 20 mph winds before handing backup Case Keenum the keys to the offense in the fourth quarter.

Allen averaged 13.7 yards per pass attempt and had 348 yards passing in the first half. He has piled up 1,651 passing yards and a team-high 225 rushing yards during the Bills’ 4-1 start.

“We just got smashed today,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin lamented.

So did every fantasy owner that had to play against Allen.

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 3:

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with six tackles (five solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and a pass defended during the Eagles’ 20-17 road win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was activated from the Bills’ practice squad but did not have a catch on his lone target during the lopsided win over Pittsburgh.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Finished with four tackles (two solo), one quarterback hit and half a sack during the 49ers’ 37-15 road victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with three tackles (one solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss during the Saints’ 39-32 home win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Minnesota Vikings: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Vikings’ 29-22 home win over the Chicago Bears.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with one tackle and nearly forced a fumble at the goal line during the Jaguars’ 13-6 home loss to the Houston Texans.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with two tackles (one solo) during the Broncos’ 9-6 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: Currently on the team’s injured reserved list and expected to undergo season-ending knee surgery.

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with seven solo tackles and one quarterback hit during the Bengals’ 19-17 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with one solo tackle during the Jaguars’ loss to the Texans.

Also: Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: The former Natrona County High standout finished with two tackles during the Browns’ 30-28 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.