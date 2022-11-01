Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen not satisfied after leading Buffalo Bills to 6-1 start

LARAMIE – Josh Allen is still the betting favorite to win the NFL’s most valuable player award.

That doesn’t mean the former Wyoming and current Buffalo quarterback is satisfied after a strong start to the regular season.

Allen was just 13-for-25 passing for 218 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Bills’ 27-17 victory over four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night in Orchard Park, New York.

“Two bonehead decisions down there,” Allen said of his turnovers. “Obviously that second half I wish we had a few things back, got a little out of groove and just did some uncharacteristic things. I can’t make those decisions, can’t put our team in a situation where the only the way the other team gets back in it is by turning the ball over.”

For the season, Allen is completing 65.5% of his passes for 2,198 yards with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. He is also the team’s second-leading rusher with 306 yards and two touchdowns.

The 6-1 Bills play at the New York Jets this Sunday.

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 8:

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with seven tackles (four solo) in the Eagles’ 35-13 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ win over the Packers.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Did not record any statistics in the 49ers’ 31-14 road win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Did not record any statistics in the Saints’ 24-0 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Minnesota Vikings: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Vikings’ 34-26 home win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with two tackles (one solo) in the Jaguars’ 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in London.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with two tackles (one solo) in the Broncos’ victory over the Jaguars.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: Out for the season with a knee injury.

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with eight tackles (six solo) and a quarterback hit in the Bengals’ 33-13 road loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with one tackle in the Jaguars’ loss to the Broncos.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: The former Natrona County High standout finished with four tackles (one solo), a quarterback hit and 0.5 sacks in the Browns’ win over the Bengals.