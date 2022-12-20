Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen wills Bills to dramatic win over Miami

LARAMIE – Josh Allen won a lot of playoff games for his fantasy football owners.

All the former Wyoming quarterback cared about, of course, was making sure Buffalo held on to the top seed in the AFC by willing the Bills to a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins on a snowy Saturday night in Orchard Park, New York.

Allen finished 25-for-40 passing for 304 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also led the team with 77 yards rushing.

Buffalo clinched its fourth consecutive playoff berth and currently owns the tiebreaker with Kansas City for the No. 1 seed, which comes with a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

“Can’t win a Super Bowl unless you make the playoffs,” Allen noted. “That’s goal No. 1 down.”

The Bills (11-3) will play the Chicago Bears on Saturday at Soldier Field (11 a.m., CBS).

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 15:

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with six tackles (four solo) during the Eagles’ 25-20 road win over the Chicago Bears. Philadelphia is 13-1 overall and 7-0 on the road.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ win over the Dolphins.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Finished with five tackles (three solo) during the 49ers’ 21-13 road win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with six tackles (four solo), 0.5 sacks and one quarterback hit during the Saints’ 21-18 home win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Las Vegas Raiders: Finished with three tackles (one solo) and a pass defended during the Raiders’ 30-24 home win over the New England Patriots.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders: Released on Dec. 17.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Returned from an ankle injury and finished with one solo tackle during the Jaguars’ 40-34 home victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with three tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hit during the Broncos’ 24-15 home win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Commanders: Out for the season with a knee injury.

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with a team-high 15 tackles (nine solo), two quarterback hits and 1.0 sack during the Bengals’ 34-23 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with one solo tackle during the Jaguars’ victory over the Cowboys.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns: The Natrona County High graduate finished with one tackle and a quarterback hit during the Browns’ 13-3 home win over the Baltimore Ravens.

