Former Wyoming star LB Logan Wilson returns to Cincinnati Bengals lineup

LARAMIE – Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr chase stole the headlines during Cincinnati’s AFC North-clinching victory on Sunday.

But the Bengals were also boosted by the return of Logan Wilson to the lineup after the standout linebacker missed the previous three games with a shoulder injury.

The former Natrona County High and Wyoming standout finished with eight tackles (five solo) during Cincinnati’s 34-31 dramatic win over the Chiefs.

Burrow passed for 446 yards and four touchdowns, including 266 yards and three touchdowns to Chase, as the Bengals completed their worst-to-first turnaround in the division.

Despite the missed time, Wilson still leads playoff-bound Cincinnati with 100 tackles and four interceptions.

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 17:

Josh Allen, quarterback, Buffalo Bills: Finished 11-for-26 passing for 120 yards with three interceptions, but rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns during the Bills’ 29-15 home victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Mark Nzeocha, linebacker, San Francisco 49ers: Finished with two tackles (one solo) during the 49ers’ 23-7 home victory over the Houston Texans. Nzeocha was signed to the practice squad last week and elevated to the active roster on Saturday after being out of the NFL for one year.

Marcus Epps, safety, Philadelphia Eagles: Finished with two solo tackles during the Eagles’ 20-16 road victory over the Washington Football Team.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Was unavailable for the Jaguars’ 50-10 road loss to the New England Patriots after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Returned to the lineup after missing the previous game due to COVID-19 protocols and finished with three tackles (one solo) during the Saints’ 18-10 home win over the Carolina Panthers.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, Chicago Bears: Returned to the lineup after missing the previous game due to COVID-19 protocols and finished with two tackles (one solo) and a pass defended during the Bears’ 29-3 home victory over the New York Giants.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Unavailable for the Broncos’ 34-13 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Jacob Hollister, tight end, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not record any statistics during the Jaguars’ loss to the Patriots.

Brian Hill, running back, San Francisco 49ers: Waived on Saturday before the 49ers’ win over the Texans.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Not activated from the practice squad for the Rams’ 20-19 road win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Rico Gafford, wide receiver, Denver Broncos: Not activated from the practice squad for the Broncos’ loss to the Chargers.

Austin Fort, tight end, Tennessee Titans: Not activated from the practice squad for the Titans’ 34-3 home win over the Miami Dolphins.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ victory over the Falcons.

Eddie Yarbrough, defensive end, Minnesota Vikings: Not activated from the practice squad for the Vikings’ 37-10 road loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Chase Roullier, center, Washington Football Team: Injured reserve.

Also:

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars: Finished with one solo tackle during the Jaguars’ loss to the Patriots.

