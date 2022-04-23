Former Wyoming walk-on Hank Gibbs emerging as viable QB candidate for the Cowboys

LARAMIE – Andrew Peasley has the experience, the swagger and perhaps the lead in Wyoming’s quarterback competition.

That doesn’t mean former walk-on Hank Gibbs should be counted out of the race, which will run through fall camp.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound redshirt freshman is pushing the Utah State transfer after getting a one-year head start in offensive coordinator Tim Polasek’s system as the third-string quarterback last season.

“I’m comfortable,” Gibbs said. “Andrew is doing a great job, and we’re helping each other. We both want to play. That’s a given, you want to play football. You’ve also got to understand what’s best for the team. I’ve been in that role before competing.”

Gibbs, who is from Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed for over 2,500 yards and 29 touchdowns in high school but did not receive any FBS scholarship offers. He might have played college baseball had his senior season not been canceled due to the pandemic.

UW’s staff became aware of Gibbs during a regional football camp in St. Louis. When Craig Bohl found out the unsung prospect’s father, Chris Gibbs, played for the Pokes in the 1980s, the head coach went over to strike up a conversation with the parents.

Gibbs eventually committed to the Cowboys as a preferred walk-on in the 2020 recruiting class without visiting Laramie.

One of his graduation presents was a coat.

“The first winter here I was shell-shocked because it was so cold,” Gibbs said of the move from SEC country to 7,220 feet. “But once you get through maybe January, February, it’s really not that bad. I really enjoy my teammates here.”

Gibbs has not taken a snap for the Cowboys in a game, but he showed enough promise to earn a scholarship after the 2020 season.

During last season’s disappointing 7-6 finish, Gibbs backed up Sean Chambers and Levi Williams, whose transfers led to UW signing Peasley out of the portal and Snow College quarterback Evan Svoboda.

“It’s a good race,” running back Titus Swen said. “Evan puts the zip on the ball. Andrew, he’s kind of agile, he can move, he can throw. Hank I would compare to like a Ben Roethlisberger.”

Roethlisberger just wrapped up an 18-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 6-5, 240-pound “Big Ben” was mostly a pocket passer, which is also a strength of Gibbs.

“He has been consistent in his approach, consistent in his learning, consistent in his answers. I like how he processes things,” Polasek said. “I like the fact that he comes from a background that wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. I appreciate everything about him.

“Now how it shakes out and all those things, we’ll see. He’s definitely starting to turn the corner where he’s a capable guy, a reliable guy.”

Gibbs’ Rivals recruiting profile lists him as a no-star pro-style quarterback prospect. Bryant, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana State and Tarleton State were the schools that showed the most interested.

“I watched Josh Allen when he was here and I knew he was not a very highly recruited guy, and they still gave him an opportunity to play and really improve and get coached,” Gibbs said of the decision to walk on at UW instead of accepting a scholarship offer at the FCS level. “That’s what I wanted is to get coached.”

Polasek, entering his second season at UW, certainly needs to coach up the position, which has struggled since Allen’s final season in 2017.

Williams (now at Utah State) and Chambers (now at Montana State) combined for 2,115 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2021.

The Cowboys finished 117th out of 130 FBS teams in passing yards (162.7 per game) and 101st in passer rating (122.96).

Bohl said the accuracy is better in practice with the new signal-callers, particularly Peasley, but made it clear the Pokes are still going to lean on the running game this fall.

“There was a lot of questions concerning our passing game, which statistically we need to improve on, but I think we have a really good stable of running backs,” Bohl said Thursday. “The guys that are into analytics, if you look and study FBS football last year, the team that rushed for one more yard won the game 74% of the time. So there’s still some merit to that, and we’re excited about the group we have to be able to do that, along with the line that we have.”

Peasley has already played quarterback in the Mountain West, completing 53.8% of his passes for 830 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions during 18 appearances with the Aggies.

The 6-2, 200-pound junior also ran for 510 yards and three touchdowns, including a 62-yard touchdown run against New Mexico in 2020.

Teammates say Gibbs is also making the most of this opportunity.

“I definitely love seeing Hank get the shot that he deserves,” said starting defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole. “He was a fellow walk-on and we definitely connect there. Andrew Peasley is also a dog. I’m definitely loving what I’m seeing. We’re definitely putting the rush on them and they’re delivering some balls.”

Bohl said Peasley had his “best day” running the offense Thursday. Gibbs and the other candidates had a chance to make a counter move during Saturday’s major scrimmage.

Fans will get one chance to make their own evaluation during the spring game on April 30 at War Memorial Stadium.

Keep an eye on No. 13.

“Hank, if you ask me, is one of the most improved players on our team so far,” tight end Treyton Welch said. “He’s been doing some really good things. I love what (Peasley) is doing, I love what Jayden (Clemons) is doing and (Svoboda). They’re all doing some really good things right now, and it’s really cool to see.”

