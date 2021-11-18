Former Wyoming wide receiver Malcolm Floyd selected to Polynesian Hall of Fame

Former University of Wyoming wide receiver Malcolm Floyd was one of three former players selected to the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Floyd, who is of Samoan ancestry, finished his UW career (2000-03) with 186 receptions for 2,411 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns before going on to an 11-year career in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers. He was an honorable mention All-Mountain West honoree in 2001 and '03.

Floyd played in 121 games, including 77 starts, with the Chargers from 2004-15. During that time he caught 321 passes for 5,550 yards (No. 10 all-time for the Chargers) and 34 touchdowns. From 2009-12 Floyd had 181 receptions for 3,163 yards and 17 TDs.

Also named to the Polynesian Football HOF on Thursday were former University of Idaho guard Mike Iupati and Hawaii's Tommy Kaulukukui (1913-2007).

