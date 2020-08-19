Four Wyoming student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- Four student-athletes at the University of Wyoming have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, university spokesman Chad Baldwin told the Star-Tribune.

They are the first known COVID-19 cases within UW's athletic department since athletes began returning to campus in June for voluntary workouts and practices. UW confirmed 30 new coronavirus cases among students and staff members over the weekend, including two students who live in residence halls.

Baldwin declined to say which sports the athletes participate in.

"Any individuals who test positive in our residence halls are being put into isolation housing, and individuals who have had close contact with those people are being put into quarantine," said Baldwin, who defined close contact as being within 6 feet of each other for at least 10 minutes.