Fresh off buzzworthy combine, UW's Logan Wilson relishing NFL Draft process

LARAMIE -- Logan Wilson was impressed by the performances of some of his peers last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, particularly one of his fellow linebackers.
“I mean, watching Isaiah Simmons run a 4.39 40 was pretty impressive,” Wilson said of the former Clemson standout who almost certainly will be the first linebacker taken in the NFL Draft.
But the showing the Casper native was most excited about was his own. Wilson, the former Wyoming linebacker, tested nearly as well as the rest of the players at his position at more than 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 241 pounds. He knocked out 21 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press -- fifth-most among linebackers -- posted a 32-inch vertical jump, covered 10 feet, 1 inch with his broad jump and had times of 4.27 and 7.07 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill, respectively.
“I think I performed well in terms of everything I wanted to do on the field Saturday with the drills and the testing numbers. I think I tested well,” Wilson told the Star-Tribune in a phone interview. “Throughout that whole process of the week, there’s a lot more stuff that goes on behind the scenes that a lot of people really don’t know about. There’s a lot of medicals, interviews and things like that. You do that for about five days, and it’s honestly pretty long. But hey, I’m very thankful that I had the opportunity to kind of go through that process."
Most importantly for Wilson, he hit a time he targeted in the 40-yard dash. Wilson clocked an official time of 4.63 seconds inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis that fell in line with a speedy group of linebackers this year.
Simmons topped the list of 10 linebackers that ran sub-4.6. Wilson, who ran the 12th-fastest time among the group, wasn’t far behind, validating the speed that showed up on tape throughout a four-year career at UW in which he racked up 421 tackles -- fourth-most in school and Mountain West history.
“My goal going in was to run a low 4.6, and I accomplished that,” Wilson said. “To be able to hang my hat on that performance is very nice.”
Wilson, whom ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had a third-round grade on entering the combine, seemed to further boost his draft stock with his performance. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter listed Wilson among his combine winners while Jordan Reid, lead analyst for The Draft Network, has Wilson at No. 79 in his post-combine prospect rankings. Another draft analyst, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, projects the Seattle Seahawks to take Wilson in the third round with the 100th overall pick in his post-combine mock draft.
After having Wilson ranked as the draft’s fifth-best inside linebacker prospect before the combine, ESPN now ranks Wilson No. 3. CBS Sports still has Wilson ranked eighth at the position.
“Wilson cemented top-100 consideration with an excellent combine performance,” Reuter wrote. “Despite weighing a solid 241 pounds, he was fast (4.63 40, 1.54 10-yard split) on the runway. His jumps were adequate, but his safety-like movement (and hands) during on-field work made it evident he can handle coverage responsibilities on Sundays.”
Wilson’s well-rounded game is something he believes could separate him from other linebackers when teams are debating their choices starting on Day 2 of the draft, which begins with the first round on April 25 in Las Vegas. Wilson said he had formal interviews with the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders at the combine, though he added it's still tough to gauge which team likes him the most at this point.
“It’s kind of too early in that process I would say,” Wilson said. “Once it gets closer to the draft is when I’ll know more about which teams are most interested.”
But there’s a lot to like about Wilson’s game beyond his ability to chase down ball carriers. A defensive back during his time at Natrona County High School, Wilson finished his college career with 10 interceptions. As a senior, he set career-highs with 11 passes defended and four picks -- the most among Football Bowl Subdivision linebackers.
His natural coverage skills combined with his tackling ability and non-stop motor could help set Wilson apart from others at the position.
“Whenever I get that question, I just say that I’m a tough, physical, hard-nosed linebacker that can play all three downs,” Wilson said. “I’m comfortable playing in coverage, and then I play with very relentless effort. I think a lot of guys might say they play with an effort, but I always try to be around the ball as much as I can. I play that way because effort can erase mistakes throughout the course of a game.
“Let’s say a linebacker misses a step and a (defensive) end is running down the field, he can make that tackle for 5 yards compared to that being a 15-yard gain. Little things like that throughout the course of game can be the difference between a win or a loss. So that’s kind of why I play with a really high effort.”
The next chance for Wilson to put his skill set on display for NFL personnel will come at UW’s Pro Day, which will be held in Laramie on March 10. Wilson said he’s returning to Wyoming this week to prepare, though he won’t be a full participant. Content with his 40 time, Wilson said he only plans to go through position drills and possibly the three-cone drill, which measures agility and change of direction.
It’s the next step in a process that’s getting Wilson closer to his NFL dream.
“That hasn’t really hit me yet since we’re still like a month and a half away (from the draft), but this whole process has been cool,” Wilson said.
