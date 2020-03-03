Fresh off buzzworthy combine, UW's Logan Wilson relishing NFL Draft process

But there’s a lot to like about Wilson’s game beyond his ability to chase down ball carriers. A defensive back during his time at Natrona County High School, Wilson finished his college career with 10 interceptions. As a senior, he set career-highs with 11 passes defended and four picks -- the most among Football Bowl Subdivision linebackers.

His natural coverage skills combined with his tackling ability and non-stop motor could help set Wilson apart from others at the position.

“Whenever I get that question, I just say that I’m a tough, physical, hard-nosed linebacker that can play all three downs,” Wilson said. “I’m comfortable playing in coverage, and then I play with very relentless effort. I think a lot of guys might say they play with an effort, but I always try to be around the ball as much as I can. I play that way because effort can erase mistakes throughout the course of a game.

“Let’s say a linebacker misses a step and a (defensive) end is running down the field, he can make that tackle for 5 yards compared to that being a 15-yard gain. Little things like that throughout the course of game can be the difference between a win or a loss. So that’s kind of why I play with a really high effort.”