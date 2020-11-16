Freshman Dawaiian McNeely emerging as Wyoming's third running back

LARAMIE — Whether it happens this week or not remains to be seen, but Wyoming is getting closer to expanding its running back rotation.
Xazavian Valladay and Trey Smith have been the workhorses so far, but Dawaiian McNeely has separated himself as the Cowboys’ No. 3 option in the backfield. The redshirt freshman could make his collegiate debut Thursday when UW hosts Utah State at War Memorial Stadium.
“I hope we’re in a position that he is playing this game and then kind of roll from there, but he has been impressive and continues to get better every practice,” running backs coach Gordie Haug said.
Coaches have been high on McNeely since he signed with UW last year out of Central Catholic High in California, but the 6-foot-2, 203-pounder was forced to take an academic redshirt last season. McNeely dressed out for the Cowboys’ first three games this season, but that was largely in case he was needed in an emergency.
With no spring practice and a condensed fall camp, it’s taken longer than anticipated for McNeely to get caught up with the Cowboys’ playbook and everything UW’s running backs are asked to do within the framework of their run-heavy, pro-style offense. But once Titus Swen, UW’s third-leading rusher last season, decided to opt out, the Cowboys knew they needed to get another running back ready to give them some depth.
Valladay and Smith have combined for all 111 carries among UW’s running backs this season. But once UW’s game against Air Force was canceled, the Cowboys used the extra week to get McNeely more practice reps in anticipation of him being able to at least spell their top two backs from time to time.
“The last couple of years, it’s always been like, ‘Hey, we’ve got five or six guys.’ And by the end of it, we’ve got one standing,” Haug said. “That’s kind of always how we attack it is being able to have three guys ready to go. Took him a little bit longer to be the third guy just because of fall camp, no spring ball and all those things, but he’s caught up to the point where I feel pretty good about him running the ball in a normal situation.”
It could happen sooner rather than later.
“I thought Dawaiian did some things at the running back position (during the bye week),” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “We’re certainly more comfortable with him playing.”
Crall still doubtful
Garrett Crall may have to wait at least one more week before making his season debut.
The Cowboys’ senior defensive end is still working his way back from offseason foot surgery and isn’t likely to play against Utah State, Bohl said. Crall, a two-year starter, is the Cowboys’ most experienced defensive lineman with 126 career tackles and 11.5 sacks.
Crall had been isolated through contact tracing after making the trip with UW to Colorado State last week, but Bohl on Monday only mentioned Crall’s injury as the reason he will likely miss his fourth straight game.
Harris out again
Bohl said offensive lineman Logan Harris will miss his second straight game with a medical issue, which is not related to the coronavirus.
Bohl said last week he expects the senior from Torrington to return at some point this season. Harris had started nine consecutive games at right guard dating back to last season before missing the CSU game. Sophomore Zach Watts remains at the top of the depth chart there in Harris’ absence.
