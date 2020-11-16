Freshman Dawaiian McNeely emerging as Wyoming's third running back

Valladay and Smith have combined for all 111 carries among UW’s running backs this season. But once UW’s game against Air Force was canceled, the Cowboys used the extra week to get McNeely more practice reps in anticipation of him being able to at least spell their top two backs from time to time.

“The last couple of years, it’s always been like, ‘Hey, we’ve got five or six guys.’ And by the end of it, we’ve got one standing,” Haug said. “That’s kind of always how we attack it is being able to have three guys ready to go. Took him a little bit longer to be the third guy just because of fall camp, no spring ball and all those things, but he’s caught up to the point where I feel pretty good about him running the ball in a normal situation.”

It could happen sooner rather than later.

“I thought Dawaiian did some things at the running back position (during the bye week),” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “We’re certainly more comfortable with him playing.”

Crall still doubtful

Garrett Crall may have to wait at least one more week before making his season debut.