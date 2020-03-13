Freshman Levi Williams takes reins of Wyoming's offense ... for now

Tyler Vander Waal, who initially filled in for Chambers late last season before being passed on the depth chart by Williams, transferred to Idaho State after the season. The third quarterback on the roster for next season, incoming freshman Gavin Beerup, won’t arrive on campus until the summer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That leaves Williams to get most of the significant reps as the youngster looks to take the next step in his development as a college quarterback. The sample size was small yet promising last season for Williams, who will be a freshman again next season after maintaining a year of eligibility by staying within the four-game maximum allowed by the NCAA’s redshirt rule.

The play calling in UW’s run-heavy offense didn’t change much from Chambers to Williams, who ran it (40) more than he threw it (39) last season. Williams averaged 4.5 yards a carry and scored the go-ahead touchdown with his legs in the Cowboys’ Border War win over Colorado State.

He threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns with just two interceptions. His 243-yard, three-TD performance through the air in the Arizona Bowl were both season-highs for the Cowboys, who are coming off their fourth consecutive bowl-eligible season.