Freshmen: D.Q. James, Jaylen Sargent expected to make impact on veteran Wyoming team

“Our offensive linemen are huge. I’m so itty bitty, so me just running behind them, I can hide,” James said. “Me being short, a lot of defenders that are tall, it’s hard for them to get low with me, so I embarrass them.”

Valladay has been mentoring James, but the featured back is not quite ready to concede that the freshman is the fastest player in the program.

“I might have to race him one time, when it gets time to do so,” Valladay said. “D.Q. brings a different speed. He’s starting to catch on to the plays a lot more. Everything is starting to slow down for him a little bit, and I’m excited to see what he can do.”

Sargent and healthy arms

The return of a healthy Sean Chambers and Levi Williams, coupled with a fresh approach to the air attack by Polasek after the Pokes finished 113th is passing offense (153.3 yards per game) in 2020, has created more opportunities for the receivers in practice.

Sargent, a three-star recruit from Logan, Utah, stood out during the first two weeks of camp.