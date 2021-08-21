Freshmen: D.Q. James, Jaylen Sargent expected to make impact on veteran Wyoming team

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl is entering his eighth season at Wyoming and overall this will be his 19th season as a head coach.
The 2021 Cowboys, who rank second in the FBS in returning production, are the most experienced team Bohl has ever coached.
Despite having proven players filling out the two-deep at most positions, there are two true freshmen – running back Da’Qualen “D.Q.” James and wide receiver Jaylen Sargent – ready to help UW in its quest to win the Mountain West Conference this season.
James is listed at 5-foot-7 on the current roster, which might be a generous measurement. But the three-star prospect from Lancaster, Texas, has five-star speed.
“He’s got exceptional speed, and we’re going to utilize him from the tailback position,” Bohl said. “He gives us a different element that we haven’t had. He’s got a gear that’s pretty unique. He’s pretty muscular for a freshman. He’s not real tall in stature, but very competitive, and we’re glad we got him.”
For James to be catching the eye of Bohl and first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek is quite a fall camp statement. UW returns first-team all-MW star Xazavian Valladay, seventh-year senior Trey Smith and spring game standout Titus Swen in the backfield.
James, who was originally committed to Hawaii, has quickly made himself at home on the high plains, even though he never visited Laramie before signing due to the pandemic.
“I just like living life. I like getting close to nature, and out here you’re really close to nature,” James said. “Back home I have a horse, so I’ve seen a lot of horses around here, and it makes me feel like home.”
James said “poor communication” with the Hawaii coaching staff and the lack of affordable travel options for his mom to see him play in Honolulu led to his decision not to play for the Warriors.
Another UW signee from his hometown, Tony Evans Jr., had also encouraged James to join him in Laramie before his tragic death. The 17-year-old wide receiver was shot and killed in April in Dallas.
“Tony was like, ‘You come be a Cowboy.’ I said, ‘That’s not too bad,’” James said. “I ended up here because of Tony Evans. He’s my man.”
James has been making plays in the running game throughout camp. He also hopes to get the ball in space by returning kicks and catching passes out of the backfield.
“I have noticed him,” linebacker Chad Muma said. “Seeing D.Q. back there, he’s really fast and he’s got a lot of really good jump cuts as a running back.”
James ran the 100 in 10.83 seconds at Lancaster High and was a member of the relay team that ran the nation’s fastest 4x100 (40.65) in 2020.
In addition to his speed, James believes his small stature will be an asset finding seams created by UW’s mammoth offensive line, which Bohl has described as the strength of the team.
“Our offensive linemen are huge. I’m so itty bitty, so me just running behind them, I can hide,” James said. “Me being short, a lot of defenders that are tall, it’s hard for them to get low with me, so I embarrass them.”
Valladay has been mentoring James, but the featured back is not quite ready to concede that the freshman is the fastest player in the program.
“I might have to race him one time, when it gets time to do so,” Valladay said. “D.Q. brings a different speed. He’s starting to catch on to the plays a lot more. Everything is starting to slow down for him a little bit, and I’m excited to see what he can do.”
Sargent and healthy arms
The return of a healthy Sean Chambers and Levi Williams, coupled with a fresh approach to the air attack by Polasek after the Pokes finished 113th is passing offense (153.3 yards per game) in 2020, has created more opportunities for the receivers in practice.
Sargent, a three-star recruit from Logan, Utah, stood out during the first two weeks of camp.
“I mentioned Jaylen Sargent the other day, and he continues to be impressive,” Bohl said. “Our criteria when we play a guy as a freshman, there’s got to be a couple things. One, we have to have a need. Number two, they have to have the physical ability. And then the third one is their emotional maturity. I think he fits all three of those categories.”
Sargent said putting in extra work off the field helped him get up to speed with Polasek’s playbook.
“I like this coordinator a lot,” Sargent said. “I think our pass game is going to be really strong. He came in with a bunch of new concepts, and they’re easy to pick up. We also have really talented running backs like Titus and X and Trey in the backfield. It’s going to be 50-50 balance.”
While James appears to be on the verge of cracking a deep running back rotation, Sargent is part of a receiver room that has lacked production in recent years.
Ayden Eberhardt led the team with 16 receptions for 252 yards, and Isaiah Neyor added eight receptions for 248 yards last season. Gunner Gentry had only three catches, including UW’s lone touchdown reception in 2020.
Sargent is confident he will be able to boost those numbers, whether Chambers or Williams is behind center.
“I feel those guys can trust me,” Sargent said. “Every time the ball is thrown in my direction, I’m going to make sure I’m going to do my best to catch it. Hopefully I can keep gaining more trust out of them.”
Bohl said after Sargent verbally committed to UW, former Utah State head coach Gary Andersen tried to flip the local kid.
It was too little, too late for Sargent to stay home.