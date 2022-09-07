Fresno State, Air Force appear to be the teams to beat in Mountain West

1. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs (1-0) opened the season with a methodical 35-7 victory over Cal Poly. Now preseason MW player of the year Jake Haener and the boys can make a statement against a good Pac-12 team at home.

Saturday: Oregon State at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

2. AIR FORCE FALCONS

Haaziq Daniels (three completions for 109 yards, 12 rushes for 107 yards) and Brad Roberts (114 yards rushing) looked to be in mid-season form during the Falcons’ (1-0) 48-17 victory over Northern Iowa.

Saturday: Colorado on Saturday at Falcon Stadium at the USAFA (1:30 p.m., CBS)

3. UTAH STATE AGGIES

The Aggies (1-1) were drubbed 55-0 at No. 1 Alabama but there aren’t any MW teams – or even SEC teams – that can compete with the Crimson Tide.

Saturday: Weber State at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah (5 p.m., Mountain West Network)

4. BOISE STATE BRONCOS

The Broncos (0-1) dropped to 7-6 overall under head coach Andy Avalos with a shaky 34-17 loss at Oregon State in which quarterback Hank Bachmeier was benched.

Friday: New Mexico at DreamStyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

5. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

If the Aztecs (0-1) are auditioning for a spot in the Pac-12 this season, it did not start well with a 38-20 home loss to Arizona.

Saturday: Idaho State at SnapDragon Stadium in San Diego (6 p.m., Mountain West Network)

6. NEVADA WOLF PACK

The Wolf Pack (2-0) will likely finish near the bottom of these rankings, but kudos to first-year coach Ken Wilson for taking care of business against New Mexico State (23-12) and Texas State (38-14)

Saturday: Incarnate Word at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. (3:30 p.m., Mountain West Network)

7. WYOMING COWBOYS

Andrew Peasley and the Cowboys (1-1) showed a lot of moxie by moving past their Week 0 beatdown in Big Ten country and outlasting Tulsa in double-overtime.

Saturday: Northern Colorado at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (2 p.m., Mountain West Network)

8. COLORADO STATE RAMS

It’s too early to get a read on the Rams (0-1), but the 55-7 loss at No. 8 Michigan was not an encouraging start to the Jay Norvell era.

Saturday: Middle Tennessee State at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. (2 p.m., Mountain West Network)

9. UNLV REBELS

Marcus Arroyo might be able to finally get this program to turn the corner with quarterback Doug Brumfield, who threw 356 yards and four touchdowns during the Rebels’ romp over Idaho State.

Saturday: Cal at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. (2 p.m., Pac-12 Bay Area)

10. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS

The Spartans (1-0) did not look like a MW contender or a bowl team during their 21-17 win over Big Sky also-ran Portland State.

Saturday: Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. (5:30 p.m., ESPNU)

11. NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Rocky Long’s defense is off to a strong starter after the Lobos (1-0) blanked FCS Maine 41-0.

Friday: Boise State at DreamStyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

12. HAWAII WARRIORS

The Warriors (0-2) have opened the season with home losses to Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky by a combined score of 112-27.

Saturday: No. 4 Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. (6 p.m., Big Ten Network)